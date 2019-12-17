Nikki Bella Opens Up About The Only Regret She Has From Her Split With John Cena

Nikki Bella has revealed how she wishes her breakup from fellow WWE star John Cena would have been different. The duo remained one of the most celebrated WWE couples for years before finally parting ways in 2018. The breakup was followed closely by the television show - Total Bellas.

Speaking of the reality show’s depiction, Nikki stated (in an interview with Health magazine) that her only regret was that no one got to hear John Cena’s voice on the situation and that the break up seemed to be a one-sided affair. The show saw the two superstars split just weeks before their wedding day. The engagement hung in the balance once Nikki confessed that she wants children and John Cena opposed the idea.

Bella added that it was beautiful how Cena was always supporting her. She said that she will never forget the love and support she received from John Cena. She clarified that this is what makes her sad.

Nikki also added that she did not want it to become the Nikki show, but that is exactly what happened as nobody got to see John Cena.

Nikki Bella and John Cena start their new relationship

Both Nikki Bella and John Cena have moved on in their respective careers. They are happily leading their new relationships.

Nikki Bella certainly holds no ill will towards her former fiancé. She recently made her relationship official with Artem Chigvintsev just a few months ago. John Cena also revealed that he is dating Shay Shariatzadeh and is extremely happy. What do you think about their story? Do let us know in the comments section.

