No, CM Punk Will Not Appear On WWE Backstage Along With Triple H

WWE has confirmed that Triple H will be appearing on this week's WWE Backstage. Many fans were curious to see if CM Punk will have a face-to-face with the VP of WWE Talent. WWE has confirmed on Twitter that sadly, no such thing will happen.

ALSO READ | WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio becomes new United States Champion with Randy Orton's assistance

No Punk-Hunter Confrontation

Is @CMPunk on this episode? Please say yes 😅 — Chris Morse Jr (@ChrisMorseJr) November 26, 2019

After CM Punk's indirect return to WWE, a lot has been rumoured about his in-ring return and relationships with the top WWE management. Triple H, who has been the Talent Vice-President for the company since 2013, is one of WWE's most vital cogs. After the announcement of his appearance in the WWE Backstage show, fans were heavily speculating on a face-off between CM Punk and Triple H. After a curious fan asked about Punk's presence on the upcoming show, a tweet from the WWE put all speculation to rest.

ALSO READ | WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know

He will not be. — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2019

CM Punk's ugly exit from the company in 2014 had sparked a lot of reports and rumours about the turbulent relations between the superstar and the company. Lately, CM Punk had hinted at a WWE return. Punk had maintained that he could make a return to the company if they offered to pay him a big sum. Even Triple H entertained the idea of Punk returning by adding that the company is "always open for business."

ALSO READ | WWE: The Undertaker opens up about losing WrestleMania streak against Brock Lesnar

CM Punk finally made his return to the company when he became a part of the weekly backstage show as a special analyst. CM Punk still does not have a deal with the WWE to be an in-ring performer. It is very unclear if the WWE megastar will ever make a return to the WWE ring.

ALSO READ | WWE Survivor Series 2019 results: Brock Lesnar brutalised, SmackDown reign supreme