The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

No, CM Punk Will Not Appear On WWE Backstage Along With Triple H

WWE News

A lot was speculated about CM Punk and Triple H sharing screen-time when the latter was confirmed to be a part of the WWE Backstage show for this week. Read on.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
CM Punk

WWE has confirmed that Triple H will be appearing on this week's WWE Backstage. Many fans were curious to see if CM Punk will have a face-to-face with the VP of WWE Talent. WWE has confirmed on Twitter that sadly, no such thing will happen.

ALSO READ | WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio becomes new United States Champion with Randy Orton's assistance

No Punk-Hunter Confrontation

After CM Punk's indirect return to WWE, a lot has been rumoured about his in-ring return and relationships with the top WWE management. Triple H, who has been the Talent Vice-President for the company since 2013, is one of WWE's most vital cogs. After the announcement of his appearance in the WWE Backstage show, fans were heavily speculating on a face-off between CM Punk and Triple H. After a curious fan asked about Punk's presence on the upcoming show, a tweet from the WWE put all speculation to rest.

ALSO READ | WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know

CM Punk's ugly exit from the company in 2014 had sparked a lot of reports and rumours about the turbulent relations between the superstar and the company. Lately, CM Punk had hinted at a WWE return. Punk had maintained that he could make a return to the company if they offered to pay him a big sum. Even Triple H entertained the idea of Punk returning by adding that the company is "always open for business."

ALSO READ | WWE: The Undertaker opens up about losing WrestleMania streak against Brock Lesnar

CM Punk finally made his return to the company when he became a part of the weekly backstage show as a special analyst. CM Punk still does not have a deal with the WWE to be an in-ring performer. It is very unclear if the WWE megastar will ever make a return to the WWE ring.

ALSO READ | WWE Survivor Series 2019 results: Brock Lesnar brutalised, SmackDown reign supreme

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG