WWE: The Undertaker Opens Up About Losing WrestleMania Streak Against Brock Lesnar

WWE legend The Undertaker was interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on the premiere episode of ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’. The Undertaker opened up on a concussion during his WrestleMania 30 match against Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar squared off against The Undertaker in a match at WrestleMania 30 and it had a lot of exciting moments for the WWE fans. In the end, Brock Lesnar gives The Undertaker an F5 and pins him down to win the match.

As soon as Lesnar broke Undertaker’s 21-0 streak at WrestleMania, the crowd descended into silence. Everyone in the arena and the whole WWE Universe was left shocked as Lesnar made it 21-1 for The Undertaker. The Undertaker was not in his senses after the match. He was taken to the New Orleans hospital via an ambulance.

Undertaker says on #BrokenSkullSessions that no matter what, he wouldn't have gone to WCW during the Monday Night Wars because Vince McMahon was the man that gave him his chance.



"If that ship would have gone down, I'd have been sharing that life vest with him." — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 25, 2019

WWE: The Undertaker vs Brock Lesner

Speaking in an interview with Steve Austin, The Undertaker stated that he suffered a concussion at the start of the match itself and he doesn’t remember anything from that match. He added that the last thing he remembers is a conversation with his wife.

He stated that he lost confidence in himself as soon as he got hit on the head. He signed off saying that it is a false belief that 25 years of experience will help one to never get disturbed physically or mentally during a match.

That match will live on forever in WWE history. The Undertaker's new revelation is sure to add even more intrigue to it. It'll be fascinating to see if any future event can ever match the Undertaker vs Lesnar showdown for sheer shock value.