Randy Orton Reacts To Jake 'The Snake' Roberts’ AEW Dynamite Debut With RKO Video

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts made his AEW Dynamite debut this week. He interrupted Cody Rhodes’ promo and revealed that his client (not revealed yet) is going to bring the ‘dark side’ of AEW. He left the stage, leaving many confused and surprised. After the show, AEW fans took to Twitter and reacted to the Hall of Famer’s debut.

WWE superstar Randy Orton also took to Twitter and responded to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts’ AEW Dynamite debut. Randy Orton shared a video on his Twitter account where he can be seen delivering an RKO to the former WWE Champion. The video was from a 2004 WWE RAW episode. In the video, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and Randy Orton were being interviewed by former AEW champion Chris Jericho. The interview ended chaotically as Randy Orton stopped Jake Roberts from getting his pet snake by delivering his finisher.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar hailed by Batista, Randy Orton and others, call him the strongest: WWE News

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre confronts Brock Lesnar; Randy Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

AEW Dynamite: Jake 'The Snake' Roberts makes AEW debut, confronts Cody Rhodes

After getting defeated by MJF at AEW Revolution 2020, Cody Rhodes appeared in the ring and revealed that he is not accepting the loss because MJF cheated during the match. He then started slamming MJF and called him to the ring. Rhodes waited for some time, but MJF didn’t show up. However, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts entered the ring and shocked everyone.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts picked up the mic and said that the "dark side" will encompass AEW. He revealed that his client will soon enter the AEW ring and will defeat Cody Rhodes. As Rhodes was about to ask about the client, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts ended the promo by citing the words of a wise man. He said one should never turn one's back on a man they fear or respect. With that, he turned his back on The American Nightmare and walked away.

Many fans believe that former WWE superstar Luke Harper can debut as Jake 'The Snake' Roberts’s client. AEW has been teasing Luke Harper’s debut for quite a while. According to many, Luke Harper can enter the AEW ring with his wrestling name Brodie Lee.

Also Read l Randy Orton shocks WWE RAW fans with brutal RKO on Edge's wife Beth Pheonix: WATCH

Also Read l Randy Orton and Batista were hated by every WWE superstar when they joined Evolution: WWE News