WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Confronts Brock Lesnar; Randy Orton Attacks Beth Phoenix

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, fans saw the arrival of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as he was confronted by Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defended their WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship against The Street Profits. 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss also defended his title against former NXT Champion Ricochet.

Aleister Black featured in three different matches as he took on Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and AJ Styles respectively. Former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler took on Kairi Sane after Asuka got injured while training. Rey Mysterio teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to take on Andrade and Angel Garza. The night ended with Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix arriving at the WWE ring and giving an update on Edge’s return.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton finally explains why he attacked Edge

Beth Phoenix entered the ring and successfully managed to make Randy Orton explain why he attacked Edge almost a month ago. The Viper said that he attacked Edge because he wanted Edge to stay at home and not return to the WWE ring. He said if Edge returns, he will again get hurt and Beth Phoenix will not be able to do anything. He then slammed Beth Phoenix and said everything that happened was her fault. He said that she could have stopped Edge, but she didn’t. Shocked, Beth Phoenix slapped Randy Orton and The Viper responded with an RKO.

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre confronts WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar entered the ring with advocate Paul Heyman to hype up his upcoming match with Drew McIntyre. Paul Heyman then picked up the mic and refused to call Drew McIntyre a threat to the WWE champion. Drew McIntyre appeared and hit a Claymore to Brock Lesnar. As Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman got to the top of the ramp, Drew McIntyre delivered two more Claymores to the Beast Incarnate.

WWE RAW: Other matches/segments happened this week

The Street Profits defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy to become the new WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions

24/7 Champion Riddick Moss defeats Ricochet

Aleister Black defeats Karl Anderson

Aleister Black defeats Luke Gallows via Disqualification

AJ Styles defeats Aleister Black, mocks The Undertaker

Liv Morgan defeats Ruby Riott

Shayna Baszler defeats Kairi Sane

Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo defeat Andrade & Angel Garza

