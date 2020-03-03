Randy Orton Shocks WWE RAW Fans With Brutal RKO On Edge's Wife Beth Pheonix: WATCH

Randy Orton may have made his rivalry with Edge personal after he laid out his wife Beth Phoenix on the recent episode of WWE RAW. 'The Viper' has been one of the most unpredictable characters in WWE since Royal Rumble 2020. And after attacking Edge, Matt Hardy and most recently Kevin Owens, Beth Phoenix became the latest prey of Randy Orton's vicious RKO.

WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton's RKO on Beth Pheonix

WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix during RAW main event

The closing segment of the recent episode saw WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix make her way into the ring to provide an update on Edge. The 'Rated-R' superstar has been absent from WWE tapings since Randy Orton decimated him on RAW after Royal Rumble.

However, Beth Pheonix was soon interrupted by Randy Orton, who blamed her for Edge's current predicament. Orton went on to state that he loves Edge and his children more than Beth does. Orton further revealed that he attacked Edge just to keep him away from wrestling again. The Viper's words only enraged Beth Pheonix as she retaliated by slapping the former World Champion. Orton failed to keep a check on his words and ended up enraging Pheonix further by calling her 'a 'b**ch'

With the segment already heated up, fans at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn were left stunned when Pheonix attacked Orton, only to be laid out with a brutal RKO from Orton.

Orton left the arena, once again leaving the WWE Universe perplexed as ever. Meanwhile, as the episode came to a close, medical representative and officials rushed to the ring to check on Beth Phoenix. Natalya, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder all made their way to the ring to tend to Beth Phoenix.

WWE News: Randy Orton vs Edge for WrestleMania 36?

While nothing is official yet, it appears likely that WWE is laying the seeds for a blockbuster clash between the duo at the Grandest Stage of Them All. WrestleMania 36 is just over a month from now and WWE Universe should be anxiously waiting for the return of Edge back to television.

