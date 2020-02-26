Randy Orton And Batista Were Hated By Every WWE Superstar When They Joined Evolution

When Triple H picked Randy Orton and Batista as members of Evolution, he knew what was about to happen. That’s why he talked to the future legends beforehand and told them that they are going to get a lot of heat for becoming a member of Evolution. In the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, Triple H remembered the advice he had given to the young superstars.

Triple H said that he called Randy Orton and Batista in the room and told them that every superstar on the WWE roster is going to hate them. Triple H told them that even their best friends are going to hate them because being in Evolution is a big opportunity. He told the two of them that everyone wants to work with WWE legend Ric Flair and then Heavyweight Champion Triple H.

“I pulled them in a room and said, ‘You are about to hit the hate button from everybody’. They’re going to bury you. Everybody you thought was your friend, you’re going to find out they’re not,” said Triple H.

How Randy Orton and Batista dealt with the hate

Few days after getting advice from Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista talked to Evolution leader and said that he was right. The two superstars told Triple H that they talked to other WWE superstars and they got negative reactions. Batista also recalled his talk with Triple H where The Game asked him and Randy Orton if they still want to work in Evolution or walk out. Randy Orton and Batista talked to each other and decided to work with Evolution.

“Triple H asked ‘do you wanna make friends or you wanna make money? You wanna make money, jump in this car.’ I jumped in the car,” said Batista.

WWE #RuthlessAggression Episode 3 - "Evolution," available MONDAY on WWE Network.

