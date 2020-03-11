NFL Draft 2020: Patriots Awarded League-high 4 Compensatory Selections

The NFL Draft 2020 is just over a month out and the league has finally distributed the compensatory picks ahead of the draft. New England Patriots led the teams with a total of four NFL compensatory picks. New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles have all been awarded three compensatory selections. The NFL Draft 2020 is scheduled for April 23-25, 2020, consisting of 7 rounds and 255 picks.

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020 To Be GLAMOROUS Affair In Las Vegas At Fountains Of Bellagio

NFL Draft 2020: NFL compensatory picks 2020

A draft system since 1994, the NFL compensatory picks ensures the team losing free agents in the previous drafts are compensated with a set number of drafts. Under the same draft system, no team shall receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.

Hence, although Patriots lost seven compensatory free agents during the 2019 off-season, they were awarded four picks as compensation. Patriots lost Trent Brown, Trey Flowers and Chris Hogan among others and acquired just one in Brandon Bolden. Through the compensatory picks, Patriots are assured of two Round 3 picks (No. 98 and 100) and two Round 6 picks (No. 212 and 213).

Houston Texans received the No.1 compensatory pick at No. 97.

NFL compensatory picks 2020: Full list

The full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QKADDS4yPu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

Also Read | Joe Burrow Draft Profile: Superdome Hero Is Overwhelming Favourite At NFL Draft 2020

NFL Draft 2020: Patriots rebuild after post-season disappointment?

Last season, New England qualified for the playoffs as winners of the American Football Conference - Eastern Division (AFC-East) with a 12-4 (win-loss) record. However, they were knocked out from the playoffs after losing to 20-13 to the Tenessee Titans. With some key additions in mind, Bill Belichick-led Patriots are entering the NFL Draft 2020 with 14 picks, thanks to their four compensatory picks.

NFL Draft 2020: NFL Draft Prospects

Ohio State's Chase Young, Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow, Clemson line back Isaiah Simmons, Auburn's Derrick Brown, Ohio State star Jeff Okudah and Alabama quarterback Tua Tigalova remain the most sought-after prospects heading into the NFL Draft 2020.

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020: Miami Dolphins Lead Cap Space With Gaping Holes To Fill

Patriots news: Tom Brady's future up in the air

Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Tom Brady's next move in the NFL continues to be the major talking point heading to the NFL Draft. The 42-year-old entered free agency just last week as he contemplates his next move in the NFL. Brady has already ruled out retirement and has been linked with several NFL teams.

Brady, who just announced his move to Hollywood via his new production house '199 Productions', has been linked him to Super Bowl 2020 runners-up San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are also being touted as possible destinations.

Also Read | Brown, Davis Follow Different Paths On Journey To NFL Draft 2020