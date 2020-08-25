WWE Payback 2020: Roman Reigns, The Fiend And Braun Strowman To Clash For Universal Title

After being out of action for months, Roman Reigns returned to the promotion in stunning fashion. He attacked both ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their WWE SummerSlam showdown, forcing his way into the Universal title picture. A day after the event, WWE made an announcement on RAW, one that fans were eagerly waiting for. The promotion revealed that at WWE Payback 2020, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will defend his title against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Triple-Threat No Holds Barred match.

Also Read l Asuka defeats Sasha Banks in a lumberjack match ahead of WWE Payback 2020

According to multiple reports, Roman Reigns has a high chance of winning the title as he’s currently the face of the company. There is speculation that after winning the title, Roman Reigns could start a feud with AJ Styles as The Phenomenal One is currently on ice, so to speak. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, on the other hand, could continue their own feud which started a couple of months ago. WWE Payback 2020 is scheduled to talk place later this week on August 30, 2020 (August 31, for Indian viewers).

Also Read l Randy Orton punts Drew McIntyre; Keith Lee vs Randy Orton announced for WWE Payback 2020

WWE Payback 2020: Stage set for Reigns vs The Fiend vs Strowman

The Roman Reigns vs The Fiend vs Braun Strowman feud began a couple of day before WrestleMania 36. At the PPV, Roman Reigns was scheduled to face then-champion Goldberg, but The Big Dog pulled out of the match because of personal reasons, forcing WWE to find a replacement for Roman Reigns. WWE replaced Roman Reigns with Braun Strowman and The Monster went on to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new champion.

Braun Strowman defended his title multiple times before starting a feud with Bray Wyatt. Strowman defeated Wyatt twice (WWE Money in the Bank and WWE Extreme Rules) before losing his title to The Fiend at SummerSlam. Now, The Fiend will defend his title at WWE Payback 2020 against two of the strongest men on the WWE roster.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio, Dominik punish Seth Rollins & Murphy ahead of WWE Payback 2020: WWE News

WWE Payback matches: Here's how the WWE Payback 2020 card looks at the moment

WWE Universal Championship No Holds Barred Triple Threat: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (c) vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns

Singles match: Keith Lee vs Randy Orton

United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs Bobby Lashley

Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Also Read l WWE News, WWE RAW results: Asuka retains Women's title; WWE Payback 2020 matches announced

Image credits: WWE.com