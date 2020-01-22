The Debate
CM Punk Wants Sasha Banks And Keith Lee To Win Their Respective Royal Rumble Matches

WWE News

CM Punk made another appearance on WWE Backstage. He was seen discussing the upcoming PPV and the Royal Rumble matches. Keep reading for more information.

CM Punk

CM Punk made another appearance on WWE Backstage. He was seen discussing the upcoming PPV and the Royal Rumble matches. When asked about who he thinks will win the Men’s Royal Rumble match, CM Punk picked Keith Lee. The Best in the World said that Keith Lee proved himself last year and he kept on delivering his best. He said that Keith Lee’s performance in Survivor Series was amazing and the moment he shared with Roman Reigns after the Survivor Series match was incredible. CM Punk then revealed that he would love to see Keith Lee eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

“You see the little moment he had with Roman Reigns. That already feels like it was two years ago. We gotta get going with Keith Lee. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and win the whole thing," said CM Punk.

Other Backstage analysts agreed with CM Punk’s pick, but they revealed their own favourite. Former Divas Champion Paige picked Otis as her favourite. Former WWE Champion Christian and former WWE correspondent/host Renee Young picked Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre respectively. WWE Hall of Famer also picked Drew McIntyre as his favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

When asked about who can win the Women’s Royal Rumble match, CM Punk picked Sasha Banks as his favourite. Paige, on the other hand, praised WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Kairi Sane and picked her as a favourite. Christian picked former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler as his favourite and revealed that if she wins the match, she will cement her position in the main roster of WWE.

Keith Lee replies to CM Punk’s comment

After hearing CM Punk’s comment, Keith Lee took to Twitter and thanked the former WWE Champion. Keith Lee said that if he meets CM Punk in the future, then he will express his gratitude. He added that he loves CM Punk’s sentiment and appreciated everything he said.

