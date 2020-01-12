The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Becky Lynch, Lana And Sasha Banks To Get A Pay Raise: Report

WWE News

Wrestling News has recently reported that WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is not the only female wrestler on the roster who has received a pay raise.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Becky Lynch

WWE has reportedly given a pay raise to several women superstars. Earlier, Ringside News had reported that Becky Lynch is not going away from WWE as they have signed a new contract. It was reported that Becky Lynch recently signed a contract worth $1 million per year. It was also mentioned that Becky Lynch had signed a five year deal with WWE.

Also Read | Becky Lynch Slams Haters Who Don’t Like Women Headlining WWE PPVs

Also Read | WWE Women's Champion Bayley Breaks Becky Lynch's Incredible Title Record

Now, Wrestling News has reported that WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is not the only female wrestler on the roster who has received a pay raise. Along with the women’s champion, Dana Brooke, Lana and Sasha Banks have reportedly got a money raise on WWE.

Also Read | WWE: Becky Lynch Thanks Fans In Latest Instagram Post While Holidaying In Ireland

Also Read | Seth Rollins Reveals The Day He Kissed His Wife Becky Lynch For The First Time

Becky Lynch to get a pay raise

The news portal reported that Dana Brooke, Lana and Sasha Banks have also received a big pay raise as these women are now being featured more prominently in WWE storylines. Also, these storylines on WWE are drawing big ratings and attention.

Also Read | Rusev Will Face Bobby Lashley Next Week On WWE RAW; Lana And Liv Morgan Also Set To Appear

Also Read | WWE RAW: Lana-Lashley Wedding Attracts 4 Million YouTube Viewers, Vince McMahon Pleased

Also Read | WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Ideal Tag-team Partner To Replace Becky Lynch

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
J&K:HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN TOP COMMANDER
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VIVEKANANDA
IRAN'S OVERTURNS IN PLANE CRASH
SACHIN TENDULKAR FACES NETIZENS' WR
SANJAY RAUT ON DEEPIKA
WARNE, PONTING TO CAPTAIN TEAMS