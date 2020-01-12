Becky Lynch, Lana And Sasha Banks To Get A Pay Raise: Report

WWE has reportedly given a pay raise to several women superstars. Earlier, Ringside News had reported that Becky Lynch is not going away from WWE as they have signed a new contract. It was reported that Becky Lynch recently signed a contract worth $1 million per year. It was also mentioned that Becky Lynch had signed a five year deal with WWE.

Also Read | Becky Lynch Slams Haters Who Don’t Like Women Headlining WWE PPVs

Also Read | WWE Women's Champion Bayley Breaks Becky Lynch's Incredible Title Record

Now, Wrestling News has reported that WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is not the only female wrestler on the roster who has received a pay raise. Along with the women’s champion, Dana Brooke, Lana and Sasha Banks have reportedly got a money raise on WWE.

Also Read | WWE: Becky Lynch Thanks Fans In Latest Instagram Post While Holidaying In Ireland

It’s amazing what they’ll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon. More to say on Raw. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Seth Rollins Reveals The Day He Kissed His Wife Becky Lynch For The First Time

Becky Lynch to get a pay raise

The news portal reported that Dana Brooke, Lana and Sasha Banks have also received a big pay raise as these women are now being featured more prominently in WWE storylines. Also, these storylines on WWE are drawing big ratings and attention.

Also Read | Rusev Will Face Bobby Lashley Next Week On WWE RAW; Lana And Liv Morgan Also Set To Appear

Sitting in Ireland thinking about all the support you’ve given me this year. No matter what happens to us next year, I want you to know I’ll never to be able to thank you all enough. pic.twitter.com/xA14mHFjJy — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 25, 2019

Also Read | WWE RAW: Lana-Lashley Wedding Attracts 4 Million YouTube Viewers, Vince McMahon Pleased

Also Read | WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Ideal Tag-team Partner To Replace Becky Lynch