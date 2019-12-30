WWE: Sasha Banks Embarrassed Again As Thom Brennaman Calls Her 'Sasha Shanks'

Sasha Banks is a superstar inside the squared circle. However, it seems presenters are not able to her name right. Recently, Thom Brennaman of FOX made a major goof-up while promoting the WWE SmackDown Live in the National Football League (NFL). In a hilarious goof up, Brennaman referred to 'The Boss' as Sasha Shanks.

Thom Brennaman completely botched @SashaBanksWWE name for the Smackdown ad read. pic.twitter.com/KnyzOpDLco — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) December 29, 2019

During the advertisement for WWE SmackDown Live, Brennaman began by calling the show as the top-rated Friday Night Show and telling the audience that it will start 2020 with a bang. He then went on to ask if the audience knew who ‘Sasha Shanks' and Lacey Evans were. The development came days after Banks revealed the salary she has earned so far from WWE.

'The Boss' is known for being snippy. Some time ago, Sasha Banks had taken a swipe at Gary Lineker by calling him ‘Greg Liniger’. The latter had responded by calling her Sasha Bonks. Though Brennaman may have made an honest mistake, Sasha Banks’ fans have been targeting him on the social media for the botch.

Sasha Banks' heel turn

Sasha Banks is currently portraying vicious heel on WWE SmackDown and recently targeted her opponent Lacey Evans by trash-talking about the latter’s daughter during a match. Knowing how volatile Sasha Banks is, and her history on Twitter, she may not forgive Brennaman for messing up her name. The presenter should expect a scathing response soon.

