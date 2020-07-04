Chris Jericho Takes A Dig At WWE, Compares AEW And WWE NXT’s Viewership Ratings

Quick links:
Chris Jericho took to Twitter this week and shared the TV ratings for the recent AEW episode. In the process, he also took a dig at WWE and NXT by writing, “AEW Dynamite is the real winner in the Wednesday night ratings war.” However, WWE fans were quick to respond to Chris Jericho’s tweet to inform him that he was wrong. According to Showbuzz Daily, Chris Jericho’s AEW Dynamite brought more views only in the first hour of the episode, but WWE NXT drew more viewers overall.
Here’s a lesson about television ratings kids. Last night @AEWrestling was NUMBER 6 in the 18-49 demo. To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters and we were up 31% in that area! So once again #AEWDynamite is the REAL winner in the Wed night ratings war! pic.twitter.com/JzZU5X779t— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 2, 2020
This week’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 748,000 viewers with a .29 in the 19-49 demographic while WWE NXT drew an average of 792,000 viewers with a .22 in the 18-49 category. This marks the second week in a row where NXT has defeated AEW in viewership. Last week, WWE NXT won the Wednesday night ratings war by a very large margin. AEW Dynamite pulled in 633,000 viewers with a .22 rating in the 18-49 demographic while WWE NXT brought in 786,000 with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic.
