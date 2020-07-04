Chris Jericho Takes A Dig At WWE, Compares AEW And WWE NXT’s Viewership Ratings

Chris Jericho took to Twitter this week and shared the TV ratings for the recent AEW episode. In the process, he also took a dig at WWE and NXT by writing, “AEW Dynamite is the real winner in the Wednesday night ratings war.” However, WWE fans were quick to respond to Chris Jericho’s tweet to inform him that he was wrong. According to Showbuzz Daily, Chris Jericho’s AEW Dynamite brought more views only in the first hour of the episode, but WWE NXT drew more viewers overall.

Here’s a lesson about television ratings kids. Last night @AEWrestling was NUMBER 6 in the 18-49 demo. To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters and we were up 31% in that area! So once again #AEWDynamite is the REAL winner in the Wed night ratings war! pic.twitter.com/JzZU5X779t — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 2, 2020

Also Read l Chris Jericho claims he's responsible for bringing Jon Moxley and Matt Hardy to AEW

AEW vs WWE NXT Wednesday night ratings war: WWE NXT tops AEW Dynamite in ratings battle

This week’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 748,000 viewers with a .29 in the 19-49 demographic while WWE NXT drew an average of 792,000 viewers with a .22 in the 18-49 category. This marks the second week in a row where NXT has defeated AEW in viewership. Last week, WWE NXT won the Wednesday night ratings war by a very large margin. AEW Dynamite pulled in 633,000 viewers with a .22 rating in the 18-49 demographic while WWE NXT brought in 786,000 with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic.

Also Read l Chris Jericho says he got only $750 to fight Dean Ambrose at a live WWE show

WWE NXT recap

Tegan Nox defeats Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Title

Timothy Thatcher defeats Oney Lorcan

Rhea Ripley defeats Aliyah & Robert Stone in a Handicap Match

Dexter Lumis defeats Roderick Strong in NXT's first-ever Strap Match

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeats Sasha Banks in a non-title match

WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka returns

Also Read l Chris Jericho says wrestling The UnderTaker used to be “super intimidating”

AEW Dynamite recap

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defeats MJF and Wardlow in a Tag Team match

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida defeats Penelope Ford to retain her title

AEW TNT Champion Cody defeats Jake Hager to retain his title

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeat The Inner Circle (Santana and Ortiz) in a Tag Team match

AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeat Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) to retain their title

Also Read l Chris Jericho wants Roman Reigns in AEW, says “He’s at the top of my wish list”

Image Courtesy: AEW.com