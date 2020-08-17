Randy Orton Comically Playing With WWE Action Figures On TikTok To Taunt Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton is scheduled to fight Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the WWE SummerSlam 2020 and The Legend Killer is doing everything get under his opponent's skin. Earlier, he took down the champion with a vicious RKO and recently, he taunted The Scottish Psychopath with a hilarious video. A couple of hours ago, Randy Orton posted a TikTok video in which he was seen playing with two WWE action figures – his and Drew McIntyre’s. He makes his action figures give an RKO to McIntyre’s action figures, while predicting the outcome of his upcoming title match.

However, afterwards, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and slammed Randy Orton. He asked Orton to enjoy his time as at WWE SummerSlam 2020, he’s going to break both of Viper’s arms and legs. The WWE SummerSlam 2020 is scheduled to take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers). "Enjoy these last special moments where you can play with yourself, Randy Orton, because I'm going to break both your arms and legs at SummerSlam," wrote Drew McIntyre.

.@RandyOrton is living his absolute best life and you can't tell us otherwise 😂#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/NsbrmAq58U — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 15, 2020

The build-up to the WWE championship match has seen Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre engage in a series of heated promos. Last week, Drew McIntyre came out to help Ric Flair get stretchered out of the ring after 'The Nature Boy' was attacked by Randy Orton. Drew McIntyre had also vowed to defeat Randy Orton at the WWE SummerSlam 2020. "Everything is coming to you at SummerSlam. I'm going to hurt you, Randy, you evil son of a b****," added Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre vs Orton: What could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2020?

According to WrestlingNews, Randy Orton will defeat Drew McIntyre at the WWE SummerSlam 2020 to become the new WWE Champion. However, Orton could later lose his title to Edge at next year’s Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. Reports claim that Drew McIntyre will then go on to win back his title from Edge at another major PPV.

“An idea was pitched to have Orton win the title and then defend against Edge at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and McIntyre could win the title again at a later date to get his true crowning moment with fans in attendance,” claimed the report.

