Rusev Thanks WWE Legend John Cena For “teaching Him How To Wrestle”

Former WWE superstar Rusev recently appeared on ‘The Ryback Show’ where he spoke about his former in-ring rival and WWE legend John Cena. While discussing his short, yet incredible WWE career, Rusev said he’s thankful that he got to work with the 16-time WWE champion. Rusev claimed that John Cena taught him how to wrestle and how to communicate with fans in the best possible way.

Rusev recalled that while they were fighting in the WWE ring, he used to listen to the crowd and keep his eye on John Cena as the Champ used to give him some major advice mid-match. He said that because of John Cena, they were able to deliver some great matches in WWE like their United States Championship match at WrestleMania 31. Rusev claimed that after every match, he used to meet John Cena and the future Hall of Famer would tell him how he fared.

“I’m so thankful that I got to work with John Cena who taught me every single thing. He talked about the crowd and the timing. It was an unbelievable experience. You can tell people who work with him, their timing vs people who never worked with him. I am just so blessed working with him,” said Rusev.

Rusev and John Cena’s critically acclaimed WWE feud

Rusev and John Cena have faced each other multiple times but their biggest feud came in 2015 for the WWE United States Championship. It all started at the Fastlane PPV, where Rusev defeated John Cena and retained his United States Championship. A week later, John Cena challenged Rusev to a rematch, which Rusev declined.

However, a couple of weeks later, John Cena attacked Rusev and trapped him in his STF submission hold. Rusev passed out, but Cena revived him by splashing water on his face. As soon as Rusev got up, Cena again trapped him in his lock. Lana granted Cena a title rematch at WrestleMania 31 before John Cena let go of Rusev.

WrestleMania 31: John Cena defeats Rusev

Rusev dominated for most periods of the match, but The Captain of Cenation made a comeback with an STF. Lana tried to help Rusev but ended up getting knocked off the apron by Rusev. John Cena took advantage of the situation and delivered an Attitude Adjustment to win the title, giving Rusev his first pinfall loss.

Image credits: WWE.com