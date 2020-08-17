WWE SummerSlam 2020: Asuka Vs Bayley And Sonya Deville Vs Mandy Rose Announced

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Asuka won the battle royal and became the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The Empress of Tomorrow will now face Bayley and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown and RAW Women’s title at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose made an appearance on the latest episode as she slammed her former friend Sonya Deville for attacking her and cutting her hair last week. She then challenged Sonya Deville to a Hair vs Hair match at WWE SummerSlam 2020, which was later made official.

According to heavy speculation, Asuka will defeat both Bayley and Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and will become the holder of the two titles. Fans are speculating that after SummerSlam, WWE would start the much-anticipated Bayley vs Sasha Banks feud which will go on till next year’s Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. Mandy Rose, on the other hand, is likely to defeat Sonya Deville at WWE SummerSlam 2020, but according to reports, the two will continue their feud.

WWE SummerSlam matches: Asuka wins the three-brand Battle Royal

After becoming the number one contender for Sasha Banks’ title (the WWE RAW Women’s Championship), Asuka competed in the Tri-Brand Battle Royal to become Bayley’s next opponent. Superstars like Billie Kay, Peyton Royce (The IIconics), NXT's Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Dana Brooke and Tamina participated in the Tri-Brand Battle Royal. The Battle Royal had several impressive moments, but in the end, Asuka earned a chance to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2020 by last eliminating Shayna Baszler.

WWE SummerSlam matches: Mandy Rose challenges Sonya Deville

After last week’s incident, Mandy Rose appeared on the latest episode and attacked her former tag-team partner Sonya Deville. She then addressed the WWE Universe and claimed that she may not be a bikini model, but she worked really hard to reach where she is right now. She noted that by cutting her hair last week, Sonya Deville didn’t win anything as she’s not scared of being ugly. She then challenged Sonya Deville to a Hair vs Hair match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and vowed to defeat her.

