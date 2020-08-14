WWE NXT’s Shotzi Blackheart Gets Her Car And Wrestling Gear Back; Both Were Stolen Earlier

WWE NXT superstar Shotzi Blackheart finally got back her car and her wrestling gear, both of which were stolen from outside her apartment in Orlando, Florida on August 11. Shotzi Blackheart said she filed a police complaint after the incident took place, and after two days in search, the Orlando police found her stolen Honda Civic. The WWE NXT star recently shared a video on YouTube where she can be seen walking to the spot (unknown) where the cops found her car. As soon as Blackheart reached the scene, she checked the trunk, which still had her wrestling gear inside. Blackheart can be seen thanking the officers while kissing her iconic in-ring helmet, which was also lost.

“I’m mostly sad about my helmet... my first day of training seven years ago I saw that helmet hung up on the wall next to the ring. I looked at it every day I went to training. Finally, when it was time for me to start having matches I asked my trainers if I could have it. RIP HELMET,” Shotzi Blackheart had tweeted after the incident.

Shotzi Blackheart’s WWE NXT career

After dominating Hoodslam, RISE Wrestling and SHIMMER Wrestling, Shotzi Blackheart joined WWE in October 2019 and started training at WWE Performance Center. After a few months, Shotzi Blackheart made her debut in a live WWE NXT house show where she lost to Chelsea Green. She made her WWE NXT TV debut on December 18, 2019, where she fought ‘The EST’ Bianca Belair. She then went on to eliminate A-listers like Shayna Baszler in the battle royal which took place at the NXT TakeOver: Portland PPV. This led to a match between Shotzi Blackheart and Shayna Baszler, which Blackheart lost.

At this year’s Royal Rumble PPV, Shotzi Blackheart entered the women's Royal Rumble match where she was eliminated by, incidentally, Shayna Baszler. She was then attacked by Deonna Purrazzo backstage which led to a match between the two. On the January 29 episode of WWE NXT, Blackheart defeated Purrazzo. Shotzi Blackheart’s recent NXT appearance was on the July 15 episode where she lost against Indi Hartwell.

Image credits: WWE.com