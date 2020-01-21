Randy Orton Defeats Cena To Retain His World Heavyweight Championship At Royal Rumble 2014

Even though the main event of 2014 Royal Rumble was heavily criticised, the co-main event of the PPV was well received. Randy Orton and John Cena faced each other once again, but this time for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two superstars showed their excellent skills and proved why they are some of the best wrestlers WWE has ever produced. Both the superstars had answers for their rival's move. They proved how much they learned from each other in their previous fights.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: Randy Orton defeats John Cena

A smirking Randy Orton made his way to the ring and dominated the match from the start. First, he trapped John Cena in a headlock and threw his opponent to the ground. After the fight moved outside the ring, Randy Orton continued his punishment, but the boos by fans distracted him. Frustrated, he started thrashing the audience and John Cena tried to take over, but it wasn't enough. He delivered a neckbreaker before delivering a series of headbutts and a leg drop from the top rope to Cena.

John Cena tried to fight back, but Randy Orton answered with his own moves. John Cena somehow grabbed Randy Orton in an STF, but the WWE World Heavyweight Champion escaped by grabbing the ropes. John Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment, but knocked out referee Charles Robinson in the process. With no referee, John Cena was not able to secure the win. Randy Orton soon recovered and whacked Cena with his title belt. Once the referee came back to his senses, he saw the two long-time foes trade finishers. However, both of them managed to kick out.

In the later part of the match, Randy Orton was seen turning John Cena’s STF to an Attitude Adjustment. In return, John Cena answered by turning Attitude Adjustment in an RKO. As John Cena was about to secure a win, The Wyatt Family emerged and distracted Cena. Randy Orton recovered and hit an RKO for the win. After Orton left the ring, The Wyatt Family took over and punished John Cena.

