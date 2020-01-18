WWE Royal Rumble To Feature Sheamus Vs Shorty G And Lacy Evans Vs Bayley Matches

Lacy Evans found Sasha Banks backstage and a brawl between the two started. Before the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley could interfere, Evans injured Banks and retreated. Later, it was revealed that Sasha Banks had severely injured her ankle and would not be able to fight Lacy Evans in the upcoming match.

Bayley took Sasha Banks’ place and faced Lacy Evans. Bayley punished Lacy Evans, but The Sassy Southern Belle caught her with the Woman's Right and stood tall. Later, WWE announced that Bayley will defend her title against Lacy Evans in the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE Royal Rumble: Shorty G vs Sheamus announced

Last week, fans saw the much-awaited return of Sheamus as he took down Shorty with a Brogue Kick. This week, the Olympian confronted The Celtic Warrior and took his revenge. Later, a singles match between the two was announced for Royal Rumble. Many fans believe that Sheamus will win the upcoming match as this will be his first match in years. However, some also believe that Shorty G could win.

WWE Royal Rumble: Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" will compete in a strap match

After this week’s event, officials confirmed a WWE Universal Championship match between Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend". The two are scheduled to clash in a strap match as demanded by Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown. Fans believe that the storyline between the two will end on Royal Rumble as it started almost two months ago.

