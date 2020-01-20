Royal Rumble: WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler May Appear In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Every superstar from the current and former WWE roster can participate in an upcoming Royal Rumble match. Superstars from WWE NXT also have the chance to prove their worth by winning the Royal Rumble match. According to a wrestling expert, current NXT superstar and former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler can win the Women’s Royal Rumble match as she is the current favourite of WWE officials. This will be a huge step for Baszler’s career as she would be able to make an epic debut on WWE’s official roster.

“The current betting favourite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match is Shayna Baszler. She is currently the betting favourites on a lot of betting sites, and many WWE officials and management staffs also voted her as favourite," said Tom Colohue.

FOX teases Shayna Baszler's Royal Rumble debut

WWE FOX recently uploaded a video on their Twitter account. In the video, several photos of women wrestlers started flashing one after another. They asked fans to pause the video whenever they wanted. The wrestler that appears will be their pick to win the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Several NXT superstars were included on the list. However, the inclusion of Shayna Baszler confirmed rumours that the Queen of Spades will appear in the match. Some believe that Baszler can win the Royal Rumble event. Others think that she will make her official WWE debut on the Royal Rumble PPV.

Press play & take a screenshot of this video to see who YOU'RE picking to win the women's #RoyalRumble match! Share your photo in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/e1RtHAdUGH — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 19, 2020

Shayna Baszler is currently not included in any storyline in WWE NXT. Her last storyline was with Rhea Ripley for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Baszler lost her NXT title and was not seen for weeks. Baszler returned to the show last week, but she is yet to be included in any storyline.

