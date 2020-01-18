Cain Velasquez Confirms Men’s Royal Rumble Match Participation, Vows To Beat Lesnar Again

Cain Velasquez recently spoke to Sun Sport where he confirmed his Men’s Royal Rumble match participation. Not only that, Cain Velasquez said that he would win the match. When asked about Brock Lesnar and his Royal Rumble inclusion, Cain Velasquez said that he is going to beat Lesnar again.

“I just have to keep pushing forward. I am never going to stop fighting to go out there and beat him again,” said Cain Velasquez while talking to Sun Sport.

Fans can’t wait to see Cain Velasquez back in the WWE ring. As Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the first spot, fans want Brock Lesnar to punish every superstar until Velasquez appears. According to many, Cain Velasquez will eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Men’s Royal Rumble match, which will set up a re-match between the two.

The former UFC Champion recently made an appearance on a WWE live event in Mexico where he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to take on The O.C. Cain Velasquez was earlier scheduled to team up with Rey Mysterio. That didn’t happen as the masked luchador got busy with his storyline including Brock Lesnar. However, Velasquez and Carrillo defeated The O.C. despite an interference by AJ Styles.

WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez highlights

A rivalry that began almost ten years ago in a UFC octagon finally concluded when Lesnar redeemed his WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel PPV. From the start of the match, Lesnar tried to take control, but Velasquez kept on countering him with some incredible MMA moves. After a few combos, Velasquez downed Lesnar with a knee and started delivering punches. Lesnar countered by kicking his opponent on the knee and trapping him in in a Kimura for a tap-out victory.

