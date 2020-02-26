Randy Orton Gives Honest Opinion On First WWE Title Win, Says He Wasn't Ready For It

After losing his Intercontinental Championship to Edge at WWE Vengeance 2004, Randy Orton became the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight title. At SummerSlam 2004, Randy Orton defeated Chris Benoit and became the youngest WWE champion. The following day, Triple H and the Evolution kicked Randy Orton out of the faction, making him a babyface in the process. It was a huge step for Randy Orton’s in-ring character. However, Randy Orton didn’t like being a babyface.

In the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that fans used to hate Randy Orton as a babyface. Since his debut, Randy Orton had been a heel and he went on to be a ‘Legend Killer’. In the documentary, even Randy Orton can be seen slamming his new role. Former OVA Promoter Jim Cornette revealed that Randy Orton was not a born babyface and he never cared about others.

“At 24, I became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion, and I don’t think I was ready. I was young, and I didn’t know what it was to be Champion,” said Randy Orton.

Batista, Triple H and Mark Henry said Randy Orton was not ready

Randy Orton’s Evolution colleague Batista said that Randy Orton was just a kid when he became a champion and he was ‘not at all ready’. Hall of Famer Mark Henry, on the other hand, said that Randy Orton became a monster after his title win. He was not ready and the negative power of the title was getting to him.

“Hell no. No, he was not ready. He became a monster, and not everybody does but he did,” said Mark Henry.

Randy Orton’s mentor Triple H said that he talked to Randy Orton after he saw The Viper struggle. Triple H told Randy Orton that he has everything to become a great wrestler, but he is currently doing everything he can to destroy it. WWE officials also didn’t like Randy Orton as a babyface and they decided to make him lose the title to Triple H at Unforgiven.

