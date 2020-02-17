Triple H Reveals That These Three NXT Superstars Will Be A Perfect Fit For DX

Before donning the corporate suit, Triple H was one of the best WWE superstars. Not only that, he was also the leader of the most notorious and loved factions in WWE - the D Generation X (DX). Though DX have not appeared in the ring for years, fans still love the members of the faction. Recently, when asked about which NXT superstars will be a perfect pick for the DX, the NXT chief revealed that Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa will make perfect members.

Also Read l Triple H, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and others congratulate Simone on signing with WWE

Triple H tagged DX members and WWE legends Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels in the tweet, asking for their views. He also picked WWE NXT superstars Io Shirai as an honourable mention. Fans loved Triple H’s tweet and revealed that they can’t wait to see the NXT superstars join DX. Many believed that Triple H should have also picked Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor.

Also Read l Kazuchika Okada earmarked as Triple H's next big signing in WWE: Reports

Triple H praises Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa:

Previously, while making an appearance on WWE Backstage, Triple H praised NXT Champion Adam Cole and branded him as the 'Ironman of NXT'. He said that Adam Cole performed brilliantly in the recent PPVs. For the past few months, he has provided the WWE Universe with unlimited entertainment. The Game praised the stamina of the NXT Champion and said that Cole is at the top of his list.

"You can say Adam Cole is the Ironman of NXT," Triple H said.

Also Read l Kobe Bryant death: Roman Reigns cries after finding out about tragic news from Triple H

Triple H had earlier praised Velveteen Dream’s dominant skill and performances while taking to Ringside News. Triple H said that it is crazy to see someone do extremely hard moves with ease. Triple H then hailed Velveteen Dream as a ‘perfect individual’ and said that he is going to be one of the most athletic superstars in WWE. On the other hand, Triple H has also praised the hard work of Tommaso Ciampa plenty of times. On one occasion, Triple H even said that he would like to face Tommaso Ciampa in the WWE ring.

Also Read l Royal Rumble: Triple H says WWE doesn't tell superstars to point at WrestleMania sign