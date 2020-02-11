WWE Releases Nostalgic 1st Trailer Of Ruthless Aggression Documentary Series; Watch Video

WWE has been putting on incredible storylines since its inception. However, a major portion of the wrestling fan base claims that WWE reached new heights during the era of Ruthless Aggression. Now, WWE is cashing on the nostalgia within fans by taking a look back at those days. WWE recently revealed a trailer for their latest documentary series. No wonder, the entire world got excited as the documentary series is based on the Ruthless Aggression Era.

WWE: First trailer of the Ruthless Aggression documentary series

WWE fans all over the world have been buzzing with excitement since the release of the trailer of Ruthless Aggression documentary series. The series will feature a lot of candid interviews from some of the favourites of the era like John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H and others. The series will debut on Sunday, February 16 just after WWE NXT TakeOver takes place. On every Monday, a new episode will be uploaded and wrestling fans can reminisce the ‘good old days’ on WWE Network.

The transition from WCW to WWE was a historic moment for the latter and Vince McMahon is considered to be the pioneer who revolutionalized wrestling altogether as a sport. The upcoming documentary series will unveil a lot of backstage moments that WWE fans might have missed out on. No wonder, ‘Ruthless Aggression’ was an iconic era in WWE history and the promotion has decided to pay tribute to their ‘golden days’ in one of the best ways possible. The official Instagram handle of the WWE Network also posted the video of Ruthless Aggression era and netizens have been going crazy after it.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE)