From Triple H To The Rock, How WWE Superstars Congratulated Tyson Fury After TKO Win

WWE News

WWE superstars like Triple H, The Rock, Mick Foley and others took to Twitter and congratulated Tyson Fury on saving his undefeated streak against Wilder.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Triple H

After Tyson Fury managed to knock out Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in their WBC heavyweight title fight, congratulations started pouring from all over the world. Even WWE superstars took to Twitter and congratulated The Gypsy King on saving his undefeated streak. WWE legends Triple H, Mick Foley and others praised Tyson Fury for his incredible performance. WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, who lost to Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel, also took to Twitter and asked for a rematch.

Triple H, who watched the fight live with wife and WWE COO Stephanie McMahon, shared a video afterwards. Triple H praised Deontay Wilder for showing excellent moves, despite losing the match. He then called Tyson Fury an incredible performer and revealed that he had a lot of fun while watching the fight. Earlier, Triple H had said that Tyson Fury will return to the WWE ring after he wins against Deontay Wilder. Now, fans are waiting to see The Gypsy King make a return.

Also Read l Triple H to decide on Tyson Fury's WWE comeback after boxer's bout vs Deontay Wilder

Also Read l Anthony Joshua calls Tyson Fury 'Gladiator' for wearing 'Nigeria' mouthguard

Also Read l Tyson Fury opens up about his tansformation from 400lbs to WBC champion

Also Read l Tyson Fury shocks fans with Deontay Wilder KO to win WBC world heavyweight title: Watch

Also Read l Tyson Fury decides to become BATMAN for fans in 2015 throwback video: Watch

Published:
