From Triple H To The Rock, How WWE Superstars Congratulated Tyson Fury After TKO Win

After Tyson Fury managed to knock out Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in their WBC heavyweight title fight, congratulations started pouring from all over the world. Even WWE superstars took to Twitter and congratulated The Gypsy King on saving his undefeated streak. WWE legends Triple H, Mick Foley and others praised Tyson Fury for his incredible performance. WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, who lost to Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel, also took to Twitter and asked for a rematch.

Triple H, who watched the fight live with wife and WWE COO Stephanie McMahon, shared a video afterwards. Triple H praised Deontay Wilder for showing excellent moves, despite losing the match. He then called Tyson Fury an incredible performer and revealed that he had a lot of fun while watching the fight. Earlier, Triple H had said that Tyson Fury will return to the WWE ring after he wins against Deontay Wilder. Now, fans are waiting to see The Gypsy King make a return.

WWE superstars react after Tyson Fury’s win

Congratulations to @Tyson_Fury on an incredible fight! The champion has been knocked down by life - but got off the deck and shocked the world! Wow! We love you, man! pic.twitter.com/FNhonPlAfg — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2020

Hell yeah. What a great response in loss. You’ll come back stronger! #WilderFury2 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 23, 2020

