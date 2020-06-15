Randy Orton Smashes Edge With Pedigree In Historic Match At WWE Backlash 2020: Watch

After weeks of build-up, Randy Orton and Edge once again faced each other at WWE Backlash 2020. WWE promoted their Backlash match as “the greatest wrestling match ever,” which made some fans doubt whether Randy Orton and Edge could deliver an entertaining performance after their below-average WrestleMania match. However, the experienced superstars proved that they can deliver an incredible match even under extreme pressure. According to many, Randy Orton and Edge indeed delivered ‘the greatest wrestling match ever’ at WWE Backlash.

From Edge paying homage to the late Eddie Guerrero and Randy Orton delivering Triple H’s ‘pedigree’, the match had everything fans wanted from the ‘the greatest wrestling match ever’. After around 40 minutes of stunning performance, The Viper came out on top, making the feud score 1-1. Fans speculate that WWE could end the Edge vs Randy Orton feud after the Hall of Famer returns from his injury. Some say that in the coming weeks, Randy Orton and Edge could join forces and bring back ‘Rated-RKO’ do deliver another iconic Tag-Team run in the WWE.

Edge vs Randy Orton: Randy Orton defeats Edge at WWE Backlash 2020

The bell rang and Randy Orton took control by slamming Edge's face into the mat. Edge tried to fight back, but The Viper kept him grounded in a head-scissor hold. Eventually, the Hall of Famer broke free and took down ‘The Apex Predator’. The two kept trapping each other in various submission holds before a headbutt by Edge caused Orton to start bleeding from his forehead. As Edge tried to take control, Randy Orton delivered his signature backbreaker to turn the tables.

After a long struggle, Edge delivered three suplexes in a row to pay homage to former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero. The bleeding Viper soon recovered and hit a huge superplex to take control once again. After taking a lot of punishment, The Rated-R Superstar dropped Orton with an Edgecution for a near-fall.

After returning from a break, Randy Orton tried to deliver an RKO, but Edge countered and hit the Edge-O-Matic for a two-count. Edge then hit Orton with Christian's Unprettier, but the former champion got up and surprisingly delivered Triple H’s Pedigree. The Rated-R Superstar shocked Randy Orton when he got up and delivered three spears. However, The Viper harnessed all his strength to hit Edge with his iconic kick to the head to win the match.

