WWE Backlash 2020 Results, Highlights: Randy Orton, Edge Steal The Show In Epic Encounter

WWE Backlash 2020 saw veterans of the industry, Edge and Randy Orton, push the envelope after the success of their WrestleMania 36 match. Both men paid homage to some of the glorified moves and finishers in WWE history before seemingly giving their rivalry a fitting end. Among other matches, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre faced a stiff challenge in their title defence and both men left the arena with the belts still around their waist.
Drew McIntyre was always the favourite to retain his title against the newly revamped Bobby Lashley. However, the fight was quite evenly matched for much of the proceedings. A back-and-forth encounter between the two heavyweights where the champ was on the receiving end of some beating in the hands of the former US Champion. An interference for Lashley's kayfabe wife Lana caused the unnecessary distraction which led to McIntyre hitting a brutal Claymore Kick for the three count.
The champion fights on.#WWEBacklash @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/HHwOABmSD6— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
New Raw Women's Champion Asuka's first title defence did not go down as planned. Instead of giving her a dominant victory, WWE took a traditional route by ending the match in a double count-out. This ensured both participants remained protected and the feud for the Raw Women's Championship will likely continue after WWE Backlash 2020. With Charlotte Flair also believed to be in line for a title shot, it'll be interesting to see how WWE shapes up the feud going forward.
A parting gift for @NiaJaxWWE...#WWERaw @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/UzS1azu8No— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
Billed as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at WWE Backlash 2020, the rematch of their WrestleMania Last Man Standing match allowed Randy Orton even the score in his feud with WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. The Edge vs Randy Orton match lived up to the hype and in many ways bettered their previous encounter. Both men had to dig deep to bring each other down which saw Randy Orton use an Olympic Slam and the Pedigree on the Rated-R Superstar. Edge fired back with a Rock Bottom to The Viper. When nothing seemed to keep Edge down for good, Randy Orton brought back his signature punt kicks to finally score a huge win over Edge. Whether it is the end of the rivalry or will the two meet one last time to bring their rivalry to an end? Only time will tell.
What condition could BOTH @RandyOrton and @EdgeRatedR be in following the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/G20GcBbHSC— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
RATED-R for ... ROCK BOTTOM!#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR @TheRock pic.twitter.com/A7BrCJ5UME— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
The punt has returned! Oh happy day! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/QsPAUsw28Y— Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) June 15, 2020
"Go home. Be with Beth, be with your daughters ... and tell all three of them that Uncle Randy said 'hi.'"#WWEBacklash @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/DOsWRIza8T— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
