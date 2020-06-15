WWE Backlash 2020 Results, Highlights: Randy Orton, Edge Steal The Show In Epic Encounter

WWE Backlash 2020 saw veterans of the industry, Edge and Randy Orton, push the envelope after the success of their WrestleMania 36 match. Both men paid homage to some of the glorified moves and finishers in WWE history before seemingly giving their rivalry a fitting end. Among other matches, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre faced a stiff challenge in their title defence and both men left the arena with the belts still around their waist.

WWE Backlash results: Drew McIntyre beat Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre was always the favourite to retain his title against the newly revamped Bobby Lashley. However, the fight was quite evenly matched for much of the proceedings. A back-and-forth encounter between the two heavyweights where the champ was on the receiving end of some beating in the hands of the former US Champion. An interference for Lashley's kayfabe wife Lana caused the unnecessary distraction which led to McIntyre hitting a brutal Claymore Kick for the three count.

WWE Backlash results: Asuka vs Nia Jax ended in a double count-out

New Raw Women's Champion Asuka's first title defence did not go down as planned. Instead of giving her a dominant victory, WWE took a traditional route by ending the match in a double count-out. This ensured both participants remained protected and the feud for the Raw Women's Championship will likely continue after WWE Backlash 2020. With Charlotte Flair also believed to be in line for a title shot, it'll be interesting to see how WWE shapes up the feud going forward.

WWE Backlash results: Edge vs Randy Orton, The Viper evens the score

Billed as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at WWE Backlash 2020, the rematch of their WrestleMania Last Man Standing match allowed Randy Orton even the score in his feud with WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. The Edge vs Randy Orton match lived up to the hype and in many ways bettered their previous encounter. Both men had to dig deep to bring each other down which saw Randy Orton use an Olympic Slam and the Pedigree on the Rated-R Superstar. Edge fired back with a Rock Bottom to The Viper. When nothing seemed to keep Edge down for good, Randy Orton brought back his signature punt kicks to finally score a huge win over Edge. Whether it is the end of the rivalry or will the two meet one last time to bring their rivalry to an end? Only time will tell.

WWE Backlash results

