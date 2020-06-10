Edge Appears On RAW Talk, Says He Wanted To Bring Rated RKO Back With Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on the latest episode of WWE Talk where he opened up about his ongoing feud with Randy Orton. Edge also talked about his WWE return and revealed that he wanted another tag team run with his former Rated RKO partner. "I would have loved to see Rated RKO take another ride together," said Edge. However, on the WWE RAW episode after Royal Rumble 2020, Randy Orton betrayed Edge and attacked him right after the two hugged each other and decided to bring back Rated RKO.

“The audience that night… you heard it, they wanted it too, and I was more than willing to travel that road,” said Edge.

Also Read l RAW Talk: Flair defeats WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka with Nia Jax lending a helping hand: WWE News

Currently, the two are scheduled to face each other in a 'wrestling match' at WWE Backlash. The PPV will take place on June 14 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Many fans believe that in the future, Edge could team up with Randy Orton and bring back Rated RKO. There is speculation that the two could once again have a successful Tag Team run and have incredible matches with major WWE Tag Teams like The New Day, The Usos and others.

Also Read l RAW Talk: Nia Jax trolled by fans for severely injuring Kairi Sane on WWE RAW: WWE News

WWE Backlash: Has Edge vs Randy Orton 2 already been taped

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that WWE has already taped Edge vs Randy Orton 2. Alvarez said that the match was shot on Sunday and is expected to be 30-35 minutes long. “They tried very hard to actually have the best wrestling that they can,” Alvarez added.

“All I know is that it's already been taped. I believe they went around 30-35 minutes. So, if you were expecting an 18-minute match after they went 45 minutes at WrestleMania then think again.”

Also Read l RAW Talk: Rey Mysterio son Dominick issues “An eye for an eye” warning to Seth Rollins on RAW: WWE News

How did Rated RKO come to be?

Rated RKO was created by combining Edge's wrestling nickname, ‘Rated-R Superstar’ and Randy Orton’s initials, RKO (Randy Keith Orton). 'RKO' is also the name of his special move. Rated RKO dominated WWE in 2006, but in 2007, the two parted ways after Rated RKO lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship. After losing their title, Randy Orton and Edge started having some internal troubles and the duo faced each other in many singles matches. Following the split, Edge moved to WWE SmackDown and Randy Orton continued his stay on the WWE RAW roster.

Also Read l RAW Talk: Lynch claims passing the Women’s Championship to Asuka meant a lot to her: WWE News