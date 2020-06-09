Randy Orton Interrupts Edge, Christian’s Segment, Vows To Leave Edge Broken At Backlash

Randy Orton and Edge appeared on this week’s WWE RAW to hype their upcoming WWE Backlash match which, they are referring to as ‘the greatest wrestling match ever’. On the show, Edge’s best friend and former Tag Team partner Christian welcomed the ‘Rated R Superstar’ to ‘The Peep Show’ where the two discussed Randy Orton. Randy Orton interrupted their segment and, just like last week, he once again vowed to end Edge’s career at the upcoming PPV.

Despite what Randy Orton has been saying for the past few weeks, there is heavy speculation that Edge will once again beat Randy Orton at a major PPV. Some fans believe that the Hall of Famer will end his storyline with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash and will go on to start a feud with another major WWE superstar. Few also claim that Edge could move to WWE SmackDown and start a storyline with AJ Styles, who he wanted to work with for quite some time.

“AJ Styles and Edge has to happen, in 25 years in the same industry, we’ve never touched. How is that possible?” said Edge while talking to ESPN.

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton interrupts Edge and Christian’s “The Peep Show”

Ahead of The Peep Show, Charly Caruso interviewed Randy Orton where ‘The Viper’ promised to make an appearance on the talk show. The segment started and Christian told Edge that he believed Edge was ‘running on fumes’ at this point in his career. Being honest to his friend, Christian said that he has his concerns regarding whether Edge could fight Randy Orton at Backlash because Edge couldn't even compete in the “greatest wrestling match ever” in his prime. In reply, Edge admitted that he was doubting himself at first, but claimed that he’s ready for Randy Orton.

Christian told Edge that he will win at WWE Backlash if he brings back the old ‘Rated R Superstar’. "We have confidence in you. We think you can do this," said Christian. Randy Orton then interrupted the segment, saying that Edge has to think about what he is going to do. He added that if Edge doesn't live up to the expectations, he will retire him for good.

