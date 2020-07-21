Randy Orton Summons ‘The Legend Killer,’ Destroys Big Show In The Unsanctioned Match

Last week, Randy Orton challenged Big Show to an Unsanctioned Match. Later, it was revealed that The Giant has accepted Orton’s challenge and would face him on this week’s WWE RAW. On Monday, Randy Orton came face to face with the Big Show and made him regret accepting the challenge.

Randy Orton dominated most part of the match, before summoning his inner ‘Legend Killer’ and taking out Big Show with an incredible RKO, followed by a punt. According to fans, WWE is doing an impressive job in developing Randy Orton’s in-ring character while hyping up the Orton vs Edge feud at the same time.

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton defeats Big Show in the ‘Unsanctioned’ Match

As soon as the bell rang, Big Show took the fight to Randy Orton and hit him with a series of big punches. He then delivered a massive spear and took control of the match by throwing The Legend Killer off the ropes. After that, Big Show was attacked by Andrade and Angel Garza, but The Viking Raiders ran in to make the save. Back in the ring, Big Show continued to assault Randy Orton, but the former WWE Champion slowed his momentum down by attacking him on his knee.

Randy Orton then tried to hit Big Show with the punt, but The Giant responded with a chokeslam for two counts. Big Show then laid down Randy Orton on a table and tried to deliver a Vader Bomb, but The Legend killer turned the tides by rolling out of the way, causing Show to crash through the table. Randy Orton hit Big Show with an RKO, but The Giant kicked out at two, shocking the major heel.

The third-generation superstar then attacked Big Show with a chair before dragging him back to the ring. In the ring, Randy Orton hit Big Show with a draping DDT, followed by an RKO to win the match. After the match, Randy Orton finished Big Show off by hitting him with a punt. "I told you. Just like all the others. One more legend down," said Randy Orton to Big Show before leaving the ring.

