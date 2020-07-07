WWE RAW Results And Highlights: New WWE US Title Revealed, Asuka Beats Bayley

Quick links:
As we get close to the Extreme Rules PPV, WWE has been lining up some intense storylines for their upcoming event and the latest segment of WWE RAW witnessed a few twists and turns which have potentially garnered the wrestling fan’s attention. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, wrestling fans got a glimpse of the brand new US title with a massive comeback of Kevin Owens into the red brand. Kevin Owens came back to WWE RAW to host the man he beat at WrestleMania 36, Seth Rollins, in his special, ‘The KO Show’.
Apart from this turn of events, this week’s WWE RAW saw Big Show team up with The Viking Raiders to fight Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins teamed up with Murphy in an epic contest to step up against Aleister Black and the recently medically cleared Rey Mysterio in a tag-team fight. The underdog Kairi Sane also rose above her critics on the latest episode of WWE RAW by vanquishing Sasha Banks in an electrifying contest.
According to the reports from Forbes, WWE RAW managed to generate healthy viewership in the entire month of June. However, the latest episode of WWE RAW saw viewership numbers and ratings drop. The total number of viewership has come down from 11,188,367 to 8,153,556 this week. Here’s a look at the complete WWE RAW results and WWE RAW highlights from the latest episode.
