WWE RAW Results And Highlights: New WWE US Title Revealed, Asuka Beats Bayley

As we get close to the Extreme Rules PPV, WWE has been lining up some intense storylines for their upcoming event and the latest segment of WWE RAW witnessed a few twists and turns which have potentially garnered the wrestling fan’s attention. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, wrestling fans got a glimpse of the brand new US title with a massive comeback of Kevin Owens into the red brand. Kevin Owens came back to WWE RAW to host the man he beat at WrestleMania 36, Seth Rollins, in his special, ‘The KO Show’.

Apart from this turn of events, this week’s WWE RAW saw Big Show team up with The Viking Raiders to fight Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins teamed up with Murphy in an epic contest to step up against Aleister Black and the recently medically cleared Rey Mysterio in a tag-team fight. The underdog Kairi Sane also rose above her critics on the latest episode of WWE RAW by vanquishing Sasha Banks in an electrifying contest.

WWE RAW: WWE RAW ratings and highlights

According to the reports from Forbes, WWE RAW managed to generate healthy viewership in the entire month of June. However, the latest episode of WWE RAW saw viewership numbers and ratings drop. The total number of viewership has come down from 11,188,367 to 8,153,556 this week. Here’s a look at the complete WWE RAW results and WWE RAW highlights from the latest episode.

WWE RAW: WWE RAW Results

Opening segment: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre defeats Heath Slater

Sasha Banks and Bayley appear live

Kairi Sane defeats Sasha Banks via disqualification

Seth Rollins appear with Kevin Owens in the KO Show

Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black defeats Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

Asuka defeats Bayley in Champion vs Champion bout

Billie Kay defeats Ruby Riott

Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Ortiz defeat The Viking Raiders and The Big Show

New US title reveal: MVP and Bobby Lashley defeat Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

Image courtesy: WWE.com