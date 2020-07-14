WWE RAW Results & Highlights: Sasha Banks And Bayley Win, Kevin Owens Stuns Seth Rollins

On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins in their WrestleMania 36 rematch. Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley also appeared as they defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka, Kairi Sane) to retain the titles. The night also featured some incredible matches like Randy Orton vs R-Truth, Andrade & Angel Garza vs The Viking Raiders, and others. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE superstars like Bobby Lashley, Big Show, Ric Flair and others made an appearance.

WWE RAW results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW results: Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins via pinfall

Rey Mysterio appeared in the ring with his son Dominik before the WrestleMania 36 rematch between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins started. The bell rang and KO took down The Monday Night Messiah with a cannonball. Seth Rollins soon recovered and turned the tide with a top rope suicide. After returning from the break, Kevin Owens hit his opponent with a superkick followed by a DDT. Rollins tried to injure Owen’s eye but got distracted by Rey Mysterio and others. Owens recovered and delivered a stunner to win the match. Rey Mysterio then picked up the mic and vowed that Seth Rollins will leave Extreme Rules with only one eye.

WWE RAW results: Golden Role Models (Sasha Banks & Bayley) defeat The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

The Kabuki Warriors dominated from the start as Kairi Sane hit the champions with the sliding elbow for a near-fall. However, the Golden Role Models fought back by sending The Pirate Princess into the plexiglass. Sasha Banks and Bayley started punishing Sane, but Asuka came in for the save. The WWE RAW Women’s Champion tried to take control, but Banks took her down with the Meteora. Later in the match, Kairi Sane hit Banks with the In-Sane Elbow, but Bayley broke her pin attempt. Asuka entered the ring and attacked Bayley which distracted Sane. Sasha Banks took advantage of the moment and trapped Sane in the Bank Statement for the submission victory.

WWE RAW results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Drew McIntyre crashes Dolph Ziggler's appearance on the VIP Lounge

Andrade & Angel Garza defeat The Viking Raiders 2-1 in an elimination match

Bianca Belair & Ruby Riott defeats The IIconics via pinfall

Shayna Baszler returns, attacks Akira Tozawa and his ninjas

Seth Rollins addressed the upcoming Eye for an Eye Match with Rey Mysterio

Murphy vs Aleister Black ends in a no contest

Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins via pinfall

Randy Orton defeats R-Truth

Randy Orton challenges The Big Show to an unsanctioned match for next week’s WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley defeats Ricochet via submission

Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley defeat The Kabuki Warriors to retain the titles

