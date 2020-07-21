WWE RAW Results, Highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Big Show; Asuka Vs Sasha Banks Announced

Quick links:
On the WWE RAW after Extreme Rules, fans saw Randy Orton defeat Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match. WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon also made an appearance where he confirmed that Sasha Banks is not the official WWE RAW Women’s Champion. She then announced the title rematch between Sasha Banks and Asuka on next week’s WWE RAW.
Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black, Kairi Sane vs Bayley, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Bobby Lashley, Mustafa Ali, Drew McIntyre and others made an appearance on this week’s episode.
As soon as the bell rang, Big Show took the fight to Randy Orton. He delivered a massive spear before throwing Orton off the ropes. Big Show tried to continue his assault, but The Legend Killer slowed his momentum down by attacking him on his knee. Orton tried to capitalize with a punt but ran directly into a chokeslam for a two count.
Big Show then tried to deliver a Vader Bomb, but Randy Orton rolled out of the way, causing Big Show to crash through the announce table. Randy Orton delivered an RKO, but The Giant kicked out at two. Orton then took a steel chair and started assaulting Big Show. He then dragged Big Show to the ring and delivered another RKO to win the match. After the match, Randy Orton finished Big Show by hitting him with a punt.
Sasha Banks and Bayley made their way to the ring where the Boss claimed that she earned the title by defeating Asuka at Extreme Rules. Asuka and Kairi Sane entered and called Sasha Banks a thief. As the two pair were arguing with each other Stephanie McMahon appeared on the screen. The WWE CBO stated that the Extreme Rules match between Asuka and Banks had no ending and thus the two will face each other again for the WWE RAW Women's title next week.
