Roman Reigns Gives An Update On His WWE Return, Says, 'I’m Ready To Smash People'

Ever since Roman Reigns withdrew from his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg and went on a long break, fans have been wondering when the 'Big Dog' will return. Recently, Roman Reigns spoke to The Hindu and gave an update on his WWE return. Though Roman Reigns didn’t reveal a specific date, he said he will be back ‘soon enough’. Roman Reigns revealed his excitement and said that he’s “ready to smash people” in the ring. He also stated that he has been training hard every day at home so that he can compete at the highest level when he returns.

“I’m ready to smash people if you know what I mean. I’ve been training my b*** off during this pandemic,” said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns pointed out that performing in an empty stadium is a ‘tough job’ and praised all the WWE superstars who are doing it on a regular basis. “Everything that I have ever learned was in order to get a reaction and to interact with our fans… so that is the hardest part,” Roman Reigns added. However, Roman Reigns said that as a performer he has to understand the situation and be ready to perform in any condition. He then revealed that he will go after the WWE Universal Championship if he gets the chance. But, if not, “I will be there to prove that I’m not just the top of the mountain, but I am the mountain.”

Since WWE started keeping all their shows at WWE Performance Center, Roman Reigns has not performed in the WWE ring. Roman Reigns’ last in-ring performance was in February 2020 where he faced King Corbin at Super ShowDown. Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg citing personal reasons. He was replaced by Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, who went on to defeat Goldberg and become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns is a four-time world champion with three WWE title reigns and one WWE Universal Championship stint. He is also a former WWE Tag Team Champion and has held the WWE United States Championship as well as the WWE Intercontinental Championship once. The 'Big Dog' won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and was named Superstar of the Year in 2014. He has also defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania, a feat that was only achieved by Brock Lesnar in the past.

