Roman Reigns Being Censored From WWE Footage After He Skipped WrestleMania 36

Since Roman Reigns withdrew from his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg and went on a long break, WWE has dropped a number of hints that the promotion is unhappy with the face of WWE SmackDown. Earlier, WWE censored Roman Reigns from a WrestleMania 31 clip that was featured as part of the greatest WrestleMania moments on WWE RAW. Roman Reigns was cut out from the clip and was replaced by Seth Rollins. A few weeks ago, Vince McMahon and his team reportedly asked officials to not use Roman Reigns’ name or image during any WWE live broadcasts. All of this has made fans believe that WWE is indeed unhappy with Roman Reigns.

Why is Roman Reigns not wrestling: Why WWE is talking stern steps against Reigns

Recently, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue dusted off the rumours and said that everything is fine between Ronan Reigns and WWE. Colohue stated that WWE is taking these steps to keep Roman Reigns out of the limelight because they don’t want fans to question his absence. According to reports, WWE doesn’t want Roman Reigns to be in headlines as long as he is on a break.

“Sources within the company have assured me that they are just keeping Roman away from prominence because he is not there and they don't want people asking questions about where he is,” said Tom Colohue.

Why is Roman Reigns not wrestling: When will Roman Reigns return?

Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co recently announced that Roman Reigns will be on leave for months and will not feature in any upcoming WWE SmackDown episodes. After this report went viral, many said that Roman Reigns will not feature in the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. However, some fans believe that Roman Reigns could make a surprise entry in the Men’s Money in the Bank match and win the contract. Few even said that Roman Reigns could start a rivalry with current Universal Champion Braun Strowman or Bray Wyatt or both.

