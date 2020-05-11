Roman Reigns Gives Update On WWE Return And Health, Says "It’s Tough To Be A Performer"

Ever since Roman Reigns withdrew from his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg and went on a long break, fans have been wondering when the 'Big Dog' will return. Recently, Roman Reigns talked to TMZ and gave an update on his WWE return. Though Roman Reigns didn’t reveal a specific date, he said, “I wanna be out there, I wanna get back to work, I wanna get back to normal but I just feel like I have an obligation to my family.”

Roman Reigns said that he’s healthy and the medicines he’s taking to fight leukaemia are working & keeping his body immune. Roman Reigns said that he could come back to WWE, but the safety of his family comes first. "We just had two newborn twins, twin boys. They’re 8 weeks old so I had to decide for them," said Roman Reigns. According to many, Roman Reigns won’t return until he feels his family, especially his newborn twins are safe.

Since WWE started keeping all their shows at WWE Performance Center, Roman Reigns has not performed in the WWE ring. Roman Reigns’ last in-ring performance was in February where he faced King Corbin at Super ShowDown. Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg citing personal reasons.

Why is Roman Reigns not wrestling? Roman Reigns WWE return

Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co recently announced that Roman Reigns will be on leave for months. He also predicted that Roman Reigns will not feature in Money in the Bank PPV, which turned out to be true. However, some fans believe that Roman Reigns could make a surprise entry in the coming weeks and start a new storyline with current Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Few even claimed that The Big Dog could return at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV or WWE SummerSlam PPV and attack the future WWE Universal Champion. There are also reports of Roman Reigns shifting to WWE RAW and feuding with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

“Three [kids], with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five."



Roman Reigns confirms in a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness that he is going to be a father of five with Galina expecting another set of twins! Congratulations to @WWERomanReigns and Galina. pic.twitter.com/1CltCaz3rx — Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) April 16, 2020

