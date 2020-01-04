Renee Young Annoyed By Fans Who Think That She Is Going To Leave WWE For AEW

Since the day Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose decided to leave WWE to join AEW, there were rumours that Moxley's wife and WWE host Renee Young can leave WWE too. That never happened. Renee Young recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where she talked about AEW rumours and her current role in WWE. While talking about the rumours, Renee Young said that whenever she comments about a wrestling match or event, fans believe that she is going to leave WWE. It annoys her. She added that because of these rumours, she can’t openly tweet about something.

"It's so annoying. It's so stupid that I feel like I can't even tweet about something or that I can't talk about a match that he had or whatever because all this backfire, 'AEW Confirmed! Renee Young Going to AEW!' It's like, guys, give me a break. It's just non-stop,” said Renee Young.

Nonetheless, Young also revealed that fans have been supportive ever since Jon Moxley decided to leave WWE. She said that ‘Dean Ambrose's fans’ always message her saying that they are happy seeing Moxley do what he likes. Earlier, Jon Moxley slammed WWE and revealed the reason why he left the company. Moxley revealed that he had creative differences with WWE officials and admitted that he was lying to fans for almost two years.

Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose slams WWE

Talking to an international wrestling website, Moxley said that they used to give him stupid scripts and he used to say things like, "I’m going to eviscerate your skull." After saying these lines in a segment, he used to tell himself that he can't really do such things. Moxley revealed that WWE is undergoing a ‘PG era’ and there are some rules they have to follow. WWE has to keep the shows kid-friendly. Because of that, they can’t show a lot of blood and eviscerating someone’s skull cannot happen. He revealed that by selling the violence that’s just not going to happen, he was lying to his fans.

