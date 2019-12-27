Seth Rollins Opens Up On Former 'The Shield' Partner Dean Ambrose's WWE Exit

Dean Ambrose left WWE and joined AEW in 2019. He was at the peak of his career and attracted many fans and viewers. Ambrose spent a huge part of his WWE career feuding with his former The Shield partner Seth Rollins. When Ambrose decided to leave, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns came to the ring to say goodbye to their friend. Recently, Seth Rollins revealed how he really felt after Dean Ambrose left WWE.

Seth Rollins recently featured in WWE’s 365 documentary where he said that he felt ‘bittersweet’ about Ambrose leaving WWE. He said that he loved working with Dean Ambrose. When Ambrose decided to move on, Rollins respected his decision. Seth Rollins said that The Shield officially dissolved when Ambrose left WWE. In some ways, it was a good thing as he started focusing on developing his character. He said that Roman Reigns also got a chance to focus on himself. He added that both he and Roman Reigns got a chance to improve as a solo wrestler.

Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose slams WWE

Talking to an international wrestling website, Moxley said that they used to give him stupid scripts and he used to say things like, "I’m going to eviscerate your skull." After saying these lines in a segment, he used to tell himself that he can't really do such things. Moxley revealed that WWE is undergoing a ‘PG era’ and there are some rules they have to follow. WWE has to keep the shows kid-friendly. Because of that, they can’t show a lot of blood and eviscerating someone’s skull cannot happen. He revealed that by selling the violence that’s just not going to happen, he was lying to his fans.

