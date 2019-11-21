Rey Mysterio Net Worth, Salary, Upcoming Survivor Series Fight Against Brock Lesnar

Rey Mysterio is one of the most innovative performers in the game of professional wrestling and a classic example of what makes a great high-flying wrestler. This goes for his charisma, perfect selling, and on top of all qualities, a move-set that only gets better with his age. And at the age of 34, the wrestling’s biggest underdog is more popular than he has ever been.

Rey Mysterio salary

Rey Mysterio is one of the highest-paid performers on the current WWE Raw roster. According to Live Biography, Rey Mysterio reportedly draws a gross salary of around $990,000 on an annual basis.

Rey Mysterio net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rey Mysterio currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $10 million. This comes from his physically perilous career as he competed across the biggest promotions in the world of pro-wrestling.

Brock Lesnar vs Rey Mysterio – Fight build-up

Brock Lesnar made his rivalry with Rey Mysterio personal when he put his hands on his son Dominik during their first encounter on Monday Night RAW. 'The Ultimate Underdog'' attempted to retaliate when he brought in Cain Velasquez — Lesnar’s long-time rival who is popular for his decimating victory over Brock Lesnar on their UFC Heavyweight title fight in 2010. A confrontation between the two heavyweights did set a stage for a title showdown at Crown Jewel. Unfortunately, for Mysterio, Lesnar conquered Velasquez with a Coquina Clutch, which followed a steel chair assault from Mysterio.

WWE Survivor Series showdown in a 'No holds barred'

The intensely personal rivalry went a notch up as the two are now set to collide at WWE Survivor Series for the WWE Championship which will be contested in a 'No Holds Barred match.' Both men have done an incredible job of building up their upcoming WWE Survivor Series showdown, but until that happens, rejoice a classic from the two wrestling legends.

