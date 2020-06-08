Rhea Ripley Slams Body Shamer On Twitter As WWE Star Lashes Out At 'pure Ignorance'

WWE NXT star Rhea Ripley has created a lot of buzz in the wrestling community, since her debut in the promotion 2017. Since then, Rhea Ripley has been a role model in and outside the WWE ring, notching considerable success in her career. The Australian professional wrestler became the first WWE superstar to hold the NXT UK Girl’s Championship and donned the belt on her shoulder for 139 days. Rhea Ripley entered the WWE NXT roster in 2019, and since then she has been raising eyebrows with her high-flying stunts. However, this time Rhea Ripley has garnered attention for a slightly different reason. The WWE NXT superstar went on to shut down a troll who tried to body shame her on Twitter.

WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley responds to internet troller, lashes out at him for body-shaming her

Pure Ignorance. Grow up. Be better.

If you have nothing good to say then zip it, it’s that easy... 🙄 @ArmyOfAction ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vL7IT2PYe1 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 7, 2020

WWE NXT superstar Rhea Ripley went all-out against an internet user who tried to slam the Australian wrestler for her physique on Twitter. Although the tweet is no longer available, the online bully tried to body shame Rhea Ripley this week. The WWE NXT superstar chose to address the issue then and there and replied back to the user, mentioning how body-shaming is “pure ignorance” and lashed out at the person on Twitter.

In the past, WWE superstars like John Cena and Tamina have been active in various campaigns to curb cyberbullying globally. This time, Rhea Ripley did her job as she stood up for herself against the internet troll. Not only did she fire back and shut the troller down, but she also set an example of how to stand against cyberbullying.

WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley in WWE

Rhea Ripley was crowned the WWE NXT champion in 2018 after vanquishing Shayna Baszler in an epic battle. Rhea Ripley also became the first person to hold the WWE UK and WWE NXT title after putting on a show against Shayna Baszler. However, her title reign came to an end when Charlotte Flair defeated her at Royal Rumble 2020 to snatch the WWE NXT Women’s title.

Image courtesy: WWE