Adam Cole Defeats Velveteen Dream To Retain His WWE NXT Championship In A Blackout Brawl

At WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Adam Cole defeated The Velveteen Dream in a Blackout Brawl to retain his WWE NXT Championship. After the PPV, WWE reminded fans that since it was a last chance match, and The Velveteen Dream lost, he no longer has the power to challenge Adam Cole for an NXT Championship match in the future. However, if Adam Cole loses the title to someone else, Velveteen Dream has all the right to challenge the new champion for a title match. According to many, Adam Cole could start a feud with Karrion Kross in the coming weeks and the two could face each other in a major PPV. The Velveteen Dream, on the other hand, could take a break or start a storyline Ciampa, Strong, Lee others.

Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House results: Cole retains title, Shirai becomes new Champion: WWE News

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House results: Adam Cole defeats Velveteen Dream to retain his title

Adam Cole showed up in his customised truck, while The Velveteen Dream appeared in a Lamborghini dressed like the character 'Negan' from The Walking Dead series, carrying a baseball bat. The ring was in the parking lot, which was surrounded by talent in their cars. Because it was NXT’s first-ever Blackout Brawl, the referee told Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream that anything goes, but the match has to end inside the ring. As soon as the referee turned, Cole grabbed the title and tried to attack the Velveteen Dream. However, Velveteen Dream dodged and attacked Adam Cole.

Battered, bruised, bloody...but when the NXT Championship is on the line...



Adam Cole > ANYBODY#Forever pic.twitter.com/DxYA5FZiQB — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 8, 2020

Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House live streaming details, match card and preview

A woman approached in a van and asked if anyone called for an Uber. Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream fought inside her van before she took off. 'The Leader of the Undisputed Era' ran inside a house and appeared with a fire extinguisher. He tried to attack Dream with it, but Dream pushed him off the ladder and into a car’s windshield. 'The Undisputed ERA' appeared on the spot and tried to attack The Velveteen Dream, but Dexter Lumis came out of nowhere and threw Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish in the trunk of a car and drove off.

After Lumis left, The Velveteen Dream delivered a Dream Valley Driver followed by a Purple Rainmaker, but Adam Cole kicked out both times. As they were outside the ring, Adam Cole hit Dream with a low blow. He then took him into the ring and delivered a Panama Sunrise on the chairs to win the match.

Also Read l Tommaso Ciampa returns, challenges Karrion Kross to a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House: WWE News

Also Read l Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg announce 'WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House' PPV