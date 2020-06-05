When John Cena Teamed Up With Ric Flair To Take On Edge And Johnny Nitro In 2006: Watch

John Cena and Ric Flair are two of the greatest WWE superstars of all time and both of them has held the world title 16 times in the promotion, a feat that is yet to be touched by any other superstar. Although they come from different eras of wrestling, John Cena and Ric Flair have often been compared by WWE fans. Wrestling fans have also demanded an in-ring matchup between John Cena and Ric Flair in the past. However, WWE thrilled its fan base by teaming up John Cena and Ric Flair against Edge and Johnny Nitro in an intense Monday Night RAW segment in 2006.

Also Read | Nia Jax Trolled By Fans For Severely Injuring Kairi Sane On WWE RAW

WWE Throwback: When John Cena and Ric Flair teamed up in 2006

Little did the WWE fans expect to see John Cena and Ric Flair team up to take on an emerging Edge, but the entire arena got thrilled as soon as John Cena’s title track “You Can’t See Me” hit the stereos. The whole arena appeared to be pumping with energy as John Cena made his way into the ring. Meanwhile, Ric Flair also turned up and WWE officials lined up two of their best superstars in the same team.

Also Read | Rey Mysterio Son Dominick Issues “An Eye For An Eye” Warning To Seth Rollins On WWE RAW

On the other side, Edge and Johnny Nitro gave them a hard competition and managed to dictate the fight for a commendable period of time. Being a tag-team contest, all the wrestlers got their in-ring moment and managed to prove their worth by delivering sensational performances. However, as the fight went to the distance, Edge and Johnny Nitro appeared to be fading away from the contest. John Cena and Ric Flair utilised the momentum and notched the victory by sending their competitors off the canvas.

In the post-fight segment, a fan was seen raising a card that said “John Cena is God” and WWE fans did not fail to notice that. Considered to be a prime year of John Cena, he notched one of the biggest fights of his career on Monday Night RAW alongside Ric Flair in 2006.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio Gives Health Update; Orton Slams Edge; Black Defeats Rollins

Also Read | Becky Lynch Claims Passing The WWE RAW Women’s Championship To Asuka Meant A Lot To Her

Image courtesy: YouTube of John Cena fan page