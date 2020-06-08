Charlotte Flair Expresses Interest In Winning A Men's Title In WWE

Charlotte Flair appears to be following in her father’s footsteps in WWE, as she has already notched the top spot in the women’s roster by defeating some of the more recognised names in the promotion. Charlotte Flair has also made it a habit of claiming world titles across brands in WWE. After donning the RAW Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship on her shoulders, Charlotte Flair also notched the WWE NXT title, despite losing it to Io Shirai at the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV over the weekend. However, “The Queen” is yet to be done as she recently expressed an interest in pursuing a men’s title in WWE.

Also Read | Ric Flair Recalls The Conversation He Had With Tony Khan About Possibly Joining AEW

WWE news: Charlotte Flair wants to pursue a men’s title in WWE

It may sound a bit absurd to a lot of WWE fans but Charlotte Flair actually has her eyes on a men’s title in WWE. The WWE Diva has always been recognised for pushing her limits inside the ring, and claiming a men’s title could prove to be a historic moment for her wrestling career. However, WWE officials and matchmakers are yet to react to Charlotte Flair’s interest.

“It’s something that I want to pursue but, if you look at the big picture, when women are succeeding in different organisations all around the world, we’re all succeeding and we’re all winning from that, so for her to hold that accolade is just, we should support and be just extremely proud, as a woman, to see her do that because when one’s doing well, we’re all doing well, and that is what has pretty much driven the Women’s Revolution is we work better in numbers, so it’s not something that I think about right now but I couldn’t be more proud and happy for what she is doing for women around the world," Charlotte Flair said to Sportskeeda.

Also Read | Ric Flair Puts WWE Exit Rumours To Bed As He Says "then, Now, Forever" With New Contract

WWE news: Charlotte Flair continues Ric Flair's legacy

Ric Flair is a 16-time-WWE Champion and his daughter Charlotte Flair has already notched the world title 10 times. Since her debut, Charlotte Flair has showcased herself as one of the best in-ring performers on the current roster and received a massive push from the promotion. She was the NXT Women's Champion before she lost the title to Io Shirai over the weekend at NXT's latest PPV. Here’s a look at some of her best WWE moments.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Could Return To WWE Before SummerSlam PPV After Lengthy Absence: Reports

Also Read | Jeff Hardy To Face Sheamus In The Upcoming WWE Backlash 2020 PPV

Image courtesy: WWE