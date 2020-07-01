Ric Flair Recalls Conversation He Had With Rock Before Facing Undertaker At WrestleMania

WrestleMania 18 is arguably one of the greatest WrestleManias WWE has ever produced. The event featured some incredible and iconic matches like The Rock vs Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker vs Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Scott Hall, among others. While talking about the iconic PPV, Ric Flair recalled the special moment he shared with The Rock backstage at WrestleMania 18. Ric Flair revealed that when he was getting ready to face The Undertaker, he was visited by The Great One backstage.

According to The Nature Boy, The Rock was concerned for his well-being because Ric Flair was scheduled to be on the receiving end of a Superplex by The Undertaker. The Rock told Ric Flair to be careful ‘out there while taking the big bump’. During the interview, Ric Flair thanked The Rock for the advice and jokingly asked The Great One to cast him in one of his movies.

“Here’s The Rock. You got 60,000 people turning away at the door and he’s going, ‘I heard you’re gonna take a big bump out there. Take it easy.’ [Laughs] Okay. Thanks Rock. Get me in one of your movies [laughs],” said Ric Flair.

WrestleMania 18: The Undertaker defeats Ric Flair

The Undertaker and Ric Flair faced each other in a no disqualification match at WrestleMania 18. The Undertaker took the match outside as soon as the bell rang where he smashed Flair's back into the ring post. The Undertaker tried to keep the pressure on, but Ric Flair fought back and trapped him in a figure-four leglock. The Undertaker somehow broke free and delivered a chokeslam to the Hall of Famer.

Arn Anderson then interfered and executed a spinebuster on The Undertaker, but The Deadman kicked out of the pin. He then locked Anderson in a Dragon Sleeper, but Flair came from behind and hit him with a chair. The Undertaker soon recovered and hit Ric Flair with a big boot. However, he failed to perform The Last Ride due to exhaustion. The Undertaker somehow picked Ric Flair up again and executed the Tombstone Piledriver to pick up the win.

