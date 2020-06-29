The Rock Reveals His GOAT Of Wrestling, Says Stone Cold Steve Austin Is A 'close Second'

WWE on FOX recently took to Twitter and asked fans to pick the "Greatest of all time" between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. A couple of hours later, The Brahma Bull himself replied to the tweet and said that “it's an easy one” for him. He revealed that when he was ‘broke’ and evicted at the age of 15, former WWE manager Harvey Wippleman aka Downtown Bruno let him live with him in Nashville and, as such, was his pick in the poll. However, The Rock made it clear that Stone Cold Steve Austin “comes in a close second” place for him.

In wrestling? Easy answer; when I was 15 (broke & evicted) this man let me live with him in Nashville 🙏🏾

Downtown Bruno.

Most don’t know who Bruno is but a few do.

My brother @steveaustinBSR comes in a very close 2nd 🤣

Cheers to life’s wild and unpredictable journey 🍻#goat https://t.co/quc12kXqys — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 27, 2020

Also Read l The Rock Reveals Exact Words To Stone Cold Steve Austin After Their WrestleMania 19 Match: WWE News

Who is Harvey Wippleman aka Downtown Bruno?

Harvey Wippleman made his WWE (then WWF) debut in the 90s, where he managed wrestlers like Sid Justice, Kamala, Giant Gonzalez and Bertha Faye. In 2000, he became the first and only man to win the WWF Women's Championship by defeating The Kat in a "Lumberjill Snow Bunny" match. However, He later lost the title to Jacqueline in squash. Around 2002, Harvey Wippleman disappeared from WWE programming and started working as a road agent for the company. Wippleman currently works backstage in WWE and occasionally manages in the Memphis area as Downtown Bruno. Harvey Wippleman’s last in-ring appearance was on the January 22, 2018, episode of WWE RAW where he made a brief backstage appearance to celebrate the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW.

Also Read l The Rock, Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin Among Top Choices As Fans List Their Top Wrestlers Of All Time

Stone Cold Steve Austin, on the other hand, needs little introduction. The Texas Rattlesnake a six-time WWF World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a four-time WWF Tag-Team Champion—making him the fifth Triple Crown Champion in WWE history. Apart from these achievements, he was the winner of the 1996 King of the Ring tournament and 1997, 1998, and 2001 Royal Rumbles, making him the only three-time Royal Rumble winner. Despite leaving the company almost a decade ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin is still hailed as the “greatest pro-wrestler” by a host of wrestling websites. His long in-ring conflict with The Rock made their rivalry one of the best the promotion has ever produced.

Also Read l The Rock Recalls Iconic 'Beer Bath' Segment With Stone Cold Steve Austin: WWE News

Also Read l The Undertaker thought The Rock wouldn’t last long in WWE after his 'awful’ debut

Image Source: WWE.com