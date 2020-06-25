When Undertaker Teamed Up With The Rock And Kane To Defeat The McMahon Family

At the King of the Ring 2000 PPV, 'The American Bada**' Undertaker teamed up with The Rock and Kane to defeat the McMahon-Helmsley Faction (Triple H, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon). The PPV served as the perfect stage for The American Bada**’s' PPV debut and it also took the Triple H vs The Rock feud to a whole new level. Since the match was filled with A-list superstars, it was loved by fans and was also hailed as one of the most popular matches of the 2000s.

King of the Ring 2000: How The Rock and The Brothers of Destruction vs The McMahon-Helmsley Faction feud began

At Judgment Day 2000, Undertaker returned with his new American Bada** persona and attacked then-champion Triple H as he was facing The Rock in an Iron Man match. Because of The Undertaker’s interference, The Rock was disqualified and Triple H was crowned the winner. On the WWE SmackDown episode after Judgment Day, The Rock, Kane and Undertaker defeated other superstars to qualify for a WWF Championship title match at King of the Ring 2000.

On the next episode, then WWF CEO Linda McMahon announced that at King of the Ring, The Rock, Kane and Undertaker would team up to face Triple H, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon in a six-man tag team match. However, she also added that if anyone from the McMahon-Helmsley Faction gets pinned or submits, Triple H would lose his title to whoever scored the pin or submission.

King of the Ring 2000: The Rock and The Brothers of Destruction defeat the McMahon-Helmsley Faction; The Rock wins the WWE Championship

The match started and Undertaker and team started punishing Shane McMahon. However, after Triple H received the hot tag, he turned the tables. The Rock tried to fight back with a People's Elbow, but Kane attacked The Rock and broke the pin. Kane then hit Triple H with a Tombstone Piledriver and tried to pin Triple H, but Undertaker interfered by attacking him with a chair. Undertaker then chokeslammed Shane McMahon through the announce table but was attacked by Kane at ringside. In the ring, Vince McMahon tried to hit The Rock with his own version of The People's Elbow, but 'The Great One' countered with a Rock Bottom and got the pinfall to become the new WWF Champion.

Image Source: WWE.com

