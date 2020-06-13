Ric Flair Claims The Undertaker Is 'afraid Of Him' In Real Life For His Crazy Stunts

16-time WWE Champion Ric Flair and The Undertaker have had several moments of intense rivalry inside the squared circle. The duo has locked horns against each other multiple times in their prime and the debate regarding who is the better fighter has always existed. However, The Undertaker and Ric Flair are no longer active in the current WWE roster but they continue to 'woo' fans with special appearances and social media tactics. On one such instance, Ric Flair shocked a number of WWE fans after he claimed that The Undertaker is scared of him in real life.

WWE News: Ric Flair says The Undertaker is scared of him in real life

Ric Flair’s claims appear to be enough for triggering a hardcore fan of The Undertaker, but ‘The Nature Boy’s’ claims were not directed to question The Phenom’s in-ring legacy. While interacting with Metro.co.uk, Ric Flair explained how he used to unveil ‘wild things’ while partying and The Undertaker used to fear him for the exact reason. WWE fans are familiar with The Undertaker being a secretive person in real life and he seemingly never wanted to get into trouble outside the ring by hanging around with Ric Flair, since Ric Flair used to do a lot of “crazy stunts” in personal life which The Undertaker was scared of.

"I lost a Rolex with Taker one night. Oh God, Horace Grant with the Bulls - every time I see that Last Dance field. Horace has got a brother Harvey who plays for the Bullets. We and Taker and Harvey Grant were out one night - and I lost a Rolex, which is a whole different part of the story. Trying to hang with him and that Jack Daniel's man, it's tough. We've had so much fun!" said Ric Flair

However, when asked to describe his first in-ring experience with The Undertaker, Ric Flair said, “Obviously you recognize the unbelievable athleticism of this guy that is 6'10", over 300 pounds. It's just a matter of time whether he finds that bit or somebody finds it for him, that guy is going to be something in this business." No wonder, Ric Flair showcased a lot of respect towards The Undertaker's WWE legacy throughout the interview. Ric Flair has also voiced his praise for The Undertaker a lot of times in the past.

