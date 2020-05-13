John Cena Heaps Praise On The Last Ride, Underlines Respect For The Undertaker

The Last Ride showcases the celebrated journey of The Undertaker in WWE and the first episode has seemingly impressed WWE fans and other WWE superstars, as 16-time-World Champion John Cena went on to praise the show on Twitter this week. To cement the illustrious career of The Undertaker, WWE Network filmed the documentary ‘The Last Ride’ which displays the 55-year-old’s rise to prominence. The Undertaker holds numerous WWE records and is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The WWE Network has now given fans an opportunity to reminisce about his journey through ‘The Last Ride’.

WWE Network: John Cena praises The Undertaker and The Last Ride

Had the opportunity to watch #TheLastRide on @WWENetwork last night. An incredible performer, a storied character, a remarkable story and the benchmark for professional respect in the @WWE. Cannot wait to watch the next episodes. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 11, 2020

John Cena said that he watched the first episode of The Last Ride and the ex-WWE Champion was all praise for his former rival, The Undertaker. John Cena took to Twitter and labelled The Undertaker "an incredible performer and a storied character". While The Last Ride has already managed to create buzz, John Cena stated that he cannot wait to watch the upcoming episodes.

The Last Ride WWE Network preview

John Cena and The Undertaker have been a part of a number of storylines and the 16-time World Champion is expected to appear in some of the episodes of The Last Ride. John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and went on to defeat Kurt Angle in his very first contest. After a sensational victory, when a young John Cena made his way, backstage he was confronted by The Undertaker. The first interaction between John Cena and The Undertaker is still regarded as one of the most iconic moments by WWE fans.

How to watch the Last Ride WWE Network

How to watch The Last Ride? The first episode was aired on May 10 and the second episode will be aired next week. Fans can watch The Last Ride on the WWE Network with a paid subscription. However, a one-month free trial is also available to view The Last Ride.

