The Last Ride Features Never-seen-before Footage Of John Cena Aiding The Undertaker

Since the premiere episode of WWE’s The Last Ride, wrestling fans have been given a lot of insight related to The Undertaker and his storied journey in the WWE. Throughout the years, The Undertaker has faced numerous superstars and 16-time-World Champion John Cena is considered to be one of the elites from that list. However, later in his career, John Cena helped The Undertaker rediscover his spark after ‘The Dead Man’ lost his motivation to make it back to WWE.

The Last Ride shows how John Cena helped The Undertaker in getting back in the WWE ring

After facing a crushing defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker announced his retirement, leaving most of the WWE fans heartbroken. However, The Phenom returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 34 against John Cena and went on to pick up a commendable victory. The Undertaker reportedly almost lost his hope of making it back to the WWE ring until John Cena instigated him. While speaking in the recent episode of The Last Ride, John Cena explained how he was upset when he came to know that The Undertaker was unsure about performing in a wrestling contest.

“Someone like Undertaker, who gives his life, from good times and very bad times in this business, feels a certain way when he could have done better. Which is a shame, because we all love him because he’s the Undertaker. I hope from this day forward he understands who he is and I hope he appreciates it,” said John Cena in The Last Ride.

WWE News: John Cena vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34

John Cena and The Undertaker locked horns at WrestleMania 34 and John Cena got knocked out from the contest within three minutes. The Undertaker is often billed as the greatest in WrestleMania history by WWE fans, and he justified that label by defeating 16-time World Champion John Cena in an epic contest. However, not many fans knew that it was John Cena who advised and encouraged The Undertaker to return to in-ring action that year.

WWE news: How to watch The Last Ride

The Last Ride is a five-part documentary which showcases The Undertaker’s WWE journey. Apart from that, The Last Ride also features appearances from numerous WWE superstars. Fans can watch The Undertaker documentary on the WWE Network.

Image courtesy: WWE