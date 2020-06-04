The Last Ride: Next Episode To Centre Around Undertaker Vs Goldberg Rivalry

While The Last Ride has thrilled WWE fans with various insights related to The Undertaker and his stellar wrestling career already, the next episode is set to showcase the first-ever face-off between Goldberg and The Undertaker. The Undertaker and Goldberg are two of the most prominent WWE superstars of all time who are no longer active on the current roster. Back in the 90s, Goldberg and The Undertaker were two of the top-rated superstars in WWE. While they were at their prime in those years, they did not lock horns until they finally went at it at the Royal Rumble PPV in 2017. After that, The Undertaker and Goldberg faced each other at Super ShowDown and the next episode of The Last Ride is set to showcase that iconic rivalry.

WWE news: The Last Ride to showcase Undertaker vs Goldberg rivalry

The official Instagram handle of WWE Network posted a video teasing the upcoming episode of The Last Ride. In the upcoming episode, The Undertaker will reveal the backstage moments leading up to facing Goldberg, highlighting several unknown facts about their matchup. The Undertaker and Goldberg have had a lot of iconic rivalries in WWE, but when the duo face each other, the WWE Universe splits into two halves.

Goldberg and The Undertaker are two of the biggest global WWE icons and each of them has a massive fanbase courtesy of their numerous exploits in the squared circle. While the iconic rivalry between two of the most recognised WWE superstars has thrilled the fans throughout the years, The Last Ride will take fans back to the glory days between the two. Goldberg is also expected to appear in the upcoming episode. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by the Last Ride makers or The Undertaker.

WWE news: How to watch The Last Ride?

The Last Ride is a five-part documentary which showcases The Undertaker’s illustrious WWE career. Apart from that, The Last Ride also features appearances from numerous WWE superstars. Fans can watch The Undertaker documentary on the WWE Network.

